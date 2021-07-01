Yield: Current and Future Growth Highlights of Automotive Underbody Coatings Market

The latest report by Research Dive states that the global automotive underbody coatings market is classified into- product, application, end user, and region.

Product- The electrocoat sub-segment is set to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. Electrocoat is highly efficient compared to other products, and is also eco-friendly along with being resistant to any corrosion. Moreover, electrocoat formulas have a lower amount of volatile organic compounds and harmful atmospheric contaminants, which may boost the sub-segment’s market growth. Application- The metal application sub-segment is set to dominate the market over the forecast period by 2027 due to its varying features such as usability, accurately enhanced colour, longevity, and versatility. Many luxury car manufacturers also prefer metal in their cars as the material provides better resistance to scratches, provides a high level of gloss, and also has the ability to withstand all kinds of weather. This eventually adds to the longer shelf life of metals which helps in accelerating the growth of the sub-segmental market. End User- The light vehicle OEM sub-segment is expected to hold a dominant share in the global industry in the analysis period. This is mainly because car manufacturers today are highly focused on ensuring better performance of the vehicle, along with enhanced safety especially in varied weather conditions such as acid rain, UV Radiation and more. To add further, the rising investments in the coatings market has helped increase the range of products which is set to add to the growth of the light vehicle OEM sub-segment. Region- The growing demand for better and advanced automobiles in several Asian countries such as China and India, has contributed to the growth of the automobile industry in the Asia-Pacific region. North America is also witnessing a fast growth owing to environmental regulations in place along with substantial investments have also enabled the market’s steady growth.

Key Market Players

The report also contains a diverse list of key players and their initiatives working towards the growth of the market. These include mergers, product launches, partnerships, and collaborations. Some of them are as listed below –

The 3M Co.

Henkel AG & Co.

Mallard Creek Polymers Inc

Henry Company LLC

Covestro AG

Akso Nobel N.V

Sika AG

Sherwin-Williams Co.

PPG Industries Inc

Daubert Chemical Company

Global Market Overview

The latest report by Research Dive states that the global automotive underbody coatings market is expected to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, as there has been a constant rise in demand for passenger and commercial vehicles across the globe. This has led to increased automotive production worldwide, which is set to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

