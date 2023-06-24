Yevgeny Prigozhin leads Wagner troops into Russia

A protracted-running feud over the invasion of Ukraine between the Russian navy and Yevgeny Prigozhin, the pinnacle of Russia’s non-public Wagner navy group, escalated into an open confrontation over the previous day.

Prigozhin accused Russia of attacking his troopers and appeared to problem considered one of President Vladimir Putin’s important justifications for the conflict, and Russian generals in flip accused him of attempting to mount a coup in opposition to Putin.

Prigozhin (pronounced pree-GOH-zhin) claimed he had management of Russia’s southern navy headquarters within the metropolis of Rostov-on-Don, close to the entrance traces of the conflict in Ukraine the place his fighters had been working. Video confirmed him coming into the headquarters’ courtyard.

Prigozhin’s strikes arrange the largest problem to Putin’s authority since he invaded of Ukraine early final 12 months. Putin promised “decisive actions,” and Russian safety forces scrambled to regain management within the nation’s south.