Yevgeny Prigozhin leads Wagner troops into Russia
A protracted-running feud over the invasion of Ukraine between the Russian navy and Yevgeny Prigozhin, the pinnacle of Russia’s non-public Wagner navy group, escalated into an open confrontation over the previous day.
Prigozhin accused Russia of attacking his troopers and appeared to problem considered one of President Vladimir Putin’s important justifications for the conflict, and Russian generals in flip accused him of attempting to mount a coup in opposition to Putin.
Prigozhin (pronounced pree-GOH-zhin) claimed he had management of Russia’s southern navy headquarters within the metropolis of Rostov-on-Don, close to the entrance traces of the conflict in Ukraine the place his fighters had been working. Video confirmed him coming into the headquarters’ courtyard.
Prigozhin’s strikes arrange the largest problem to Putin’s authority since he invaded of Ukraine early final 12 months. Putin promised “decisive actions,” and Russian safety forces scrambled to regain management within the nation’s south.
Occasions unfolded quickly:
Prigozhin stepped up his criticisms of the Russian navy in movies posted to social media yesterday. He mentioned Russian troops had attacked Wagner encampments and killed “an enormous variety of fighters.” His claims couldn’t be verified, however he promised to carry troopers into Russia in retaliation.
Troops extensively believed to be Wagner forces surrounded the navy headquarters in Rostov, and tanks drove down town’s streets, movies confirmed. Troopers have been additionally seen in different key locations, just like the Ministry of Inside Affairs for the area.
Indicators of energetic preventing have been additionally seen close to the western Russian metropolis of Voronezh, in response to movies posted on-line, together with helicopters and a destroyed truck alongside the highway. Stories mentioned that Wagner fighters had entered the area.
Prigozhin declared that his forces have been headed to Moscow. “We’re going farther,” he mentioned. “We are going to go to the tip.”
Russia navy armored automobiles have been deployed on the streets of Moscow and in Rostov-on-Don, and Russia was shifting convoys of navy tools on a significant freeway linking the 2 cities.
Russian safety forces appeared to have additionally raided a Wagner constructing in St. Petersburg.
Putin vowed “to stabilize the state of affairs in Rostov-on-Don.” He additionally known as Wagner’s actions a treasonous, armed revolt. Prigozhin rejected the allegations.
The important thing figures
Prigozhin: Although he has complained for months about Russia’s navy brass, his accusations have been a major turnabout. Prigozhin is a businessman who grew to become wealthy by his ties to Putin, successful profitable authorities contracts whereas constructing the Wagner mercenary pressure. (Learn extra about him from The Instances’s Moscow bureau chief, Anton Troianovski.)
Putin: His fast public deal with was an indication of the seriousness of the state of affairs. He prefers to exert energy behind the scenes till the result is evident, The Instances’s Steven Lee Myers wrote. Putin additionally acknowledged some success by Prigozhin, saying that the functioning of Rostov, a metropolis of 1,000,000 individuals, had “primarily been blocked.”
The generals: Prigozhin’s feud with the Russian generals grew out of the battle for the jap Ukrainian metropolis of Bakhmut, which his forces led on the Russian facet. He accused the protection minister, Sergei Shoigu, and the nation’s most senior normal, Valery Gerasimov, of treason. He mentioned they intentionally withheld ammunition and provides from Wagner whereas their troops failed repeatedly within the conflict.
Ukraine: “Russia’s weak spot is clear,” President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned. However his nation was nonetheless mired in violence. Russian forces fired greater than 20 missiles at Kyiv this morning, killing at the least three individuals.
What’s subsequent
The British navy described the disaster because the “most vital problem to the Russian state in current instances” and mentioned: “Over the approaching hours, the loyalty of Russia’s safety forces, and particularly the Russian Nationwide Guard, can be key to how the disaster performs out.”
“And Simply Like That …” is again and so is its over-the-top trend, Instances journalists write. Learn a recap of the primary two episodes.
The Worldwide African American Museum opens subsequent week in Charleston, S.C. It’s the primary of its sort to totally incorporate the Afro-Atlantic world, The Instances’s Holland Cotter writes.
“As soon as Upon a One Extra Time,” a jukebox musical of Britney Spears hits, opened on Broadway this week. Our critic calls it entertaining, if hampered by jumbled storytelling.
Sheldon Harnick, the lyricist who co-wrote musicals together with “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Fiorello!,” died at 99. His lyrics have been fashions of humor, magnificence and compassion, Jesse Inexperienced writes.
Reddit customers’ protests stood out from different on-line uprisings as a result of they confirmed the facility of the positioning’s neighborhood.
Physique paint and mendacity facedown for an hour: what it was like being Margo Robbie’s physique double for “Barbie.”
Wes Anderson’s secret weapon: His grip, Sanjay Sami, who makes his trademark digicam actions doable.
The editor Robert Gottlieb, who died final week, quietly performed a significant position in fostering American dance.
A drag present in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, took its inspiration from Gwyneth Paltrow. See one of the best seems to be.
Bookforum, a literary journal that closed in December, can be again in print in August.
CULTURE CALENDAR
🎬 “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Future” (Friday): This franchise consists of an all-time traditional, a unbelievable sequel, an OK sequel and a disappointing sequel. (Guess away, readers.) Steven Spielberg sat out this newest installment, however James Mangold (“Ford v. Ferrari,” “Logan”) is a robust motion director and Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen star alongside Harrison Ford. I stay optimistic, for hope is probably the most treasured treasure of all.
📺 “Silo” (Friday): Based mostly on Hugh Howey’s trilogy of novels, this dystopian science-fiction drama, wherein the members of a futuristic society reside in a large underground bunker (a … silo), ends its first season on Apple TV+. Season two has already been ordered up, so anticipate a cliffhanger or two.
RECIPE OF THE WEEK
Chilly Noodles With Tomatoes
As we slide into full-on tomato season, you’ll need a number of straightforward recipes that you would be able to flip to all summer time lengthy. You should definitely add Eric Kim’s savory chilly noodles with tomatoes to your record. Seasoned with a mixture of soy sauce, rice vinegar and sesame, together with scallions and a bit garlic, the halved cherry tomatoes get juicy as they sit, releasing liquid that turns into a cooling broth when combined with crushed ice. It’s like a cross between a gazpacho and naengmyeon, the chilled Korean noodle soup. Serve it as is for a lightweight and summery important course, or prime with poached shrimp or halved hard-cooked eggs for one thing a bit heftier.
Wedding ceremony bikinis: Brides are embracing swimwear.
ADVICE FROM WIRECUTTER
A speaker for summer time
For me, music in the summertime means stress-free on a seashore whereas listening to Miles Davis’s “Jack Johnson,” or testing the High 40 on my again porch whereas watching the solar set. A very good Bluetooth speaker could make these moments occur. Wirecutter’s favourite, the UE Wonderboom 3, is compact and rugged. This grapefruit-size speaker has a surprisingly full, clear sound, and it’s powerful sufficient to outlive a 5-foot drop onto concrete or a 30-minute dunk underwater. Good for no matter your summer time has in retailer. — Brent Butterworth
GAME OF THE WEEKEND
L.S.U. vs. Florida, School World Collection finals: L.S.U. started the season as the favourite to win the title, and it reached the ultimate with a walk-off home run to beat the No. 1 seed, Wake Forest. Sadly for L.S.U., the staff’s ace starter, Paul Skenes, might not be accessible for the finals after going eight innings within the final recreation. “Give Florida the sting for the straightforward incontrovertible fact that the Gators have their pitching rotation arrange for a three-game collection,” The Athletic’s Mitch Mild writes. 7 p.m. Jap tonight on ESPN.
Associated: Florida’s Jac Caglianone hit 31 dwelling runs — tied for first within the N.C.A.A. — and his fastball commonly hits 99 miles per hour, incomes comparisons to the M.L.B. phenom Shohei Ohtani, Jeff Passan writes at ESPN.