Yes, Indiana native Babyface played his guitar upside down at the Super Bowl. Here’s why

As Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds took the sector along with his patriotic-themed guitar to play “America the Stunning” through the 2023 Tremendous Bowl, some folks expressed confusion on Twitter.

Edmonds, a North Central Excessive College graduate with an honorary doctorate from Indiana College, was tapped to carry out together with nation star Chris Stapleton at Tremendous Bowl LVII.

However the guitar had some viewers scratching their heads.

It wasn’t an embarrassing accident by the 12-time Grammy winner. The guitar might have been the wrong way up, however it’s a reasonably frequent apply for left-handed guitar gamers, and one thing Edmonds has been doing for fairly a while. Some study to play this manner, and a few even string it backward, avoiding the necessity to study to play right-handed.

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, left, and Ariana Grande carry out collectively at “Stevie Surprise: Songs within the Key of Life – An All-Star Grammy Salute,” on the Nokia Theatre L.A. Reside on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Picture by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: CACP123

It isn’t unusual for left-handed musicians to flip their devices. In response to a 2022 characteristic from Guitar World, left-handed guitars aren’t as generally out there, resulting in this apply. “A stunning variety of left-handed guitarists merely realized on upside-down right-handed guitars, once more having to find their very own method to the instrument as a result of typical strategies had been unimaginable,” Guitar World’s Jenna Scaramanga wrote.

Notably, lefty Kurt Cobain performed an upside-down guitar throughout Nirvana’s 1993 MTV Unplugged efficiency. Jimi Hendrix did the identical. In response to a 2016 Common Mechanics article, “he flipped over and restrung commonplace right-handed Fender Stratocasters.”

