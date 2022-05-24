How to watch Yellowstone Season 4? Here’s everything you need to know about!!

Yellowstone is the most-watched show on the Paramount Network by a long shot. Aside from that, it is without a doubt one of the most-watched shows on cable TV. The season 3 finale of The Americans was the most-watched scripted show on cable in the year 2020, with 7.6 million people tuning in to see what would happen next. In November, 14.7 million people watched the Yellowstone season 4 premiere on the Paramount Network, which was almost twice as many as the previous season.

And it seems like the best choice for anyone who wants to watch the show online would be the Paramount Plus streaming service. But, in a surprising turn of events, the show that most people think of when they hear the name “Paramount” is not on Paramount Plus.

If you want to watch the most recent season of Yellowstone season 4, on a streaming service, you can do so as of Monday on Peacock, which is a competitor. To watch Yellowstone’s back catalog, you can either subscribe to Peacock, which is the only streaming service that has a deal with Yellowstone, or you can try to unlock the Paramount Network app, which is free on iOS and Android devices but not the Paramount Plus app.

And in a surprising turn of events, Pluto TV made the first three seasons of the show free to stream over the weekend. But they were basically the same as an old-fashioned TV marathon because you couldn’t pause, rewind, skip, or choose which episode to watch.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Yellowstone Season 4.

A Brief About Yellowstone Season 4

Season 4 of Yellowstone continues the story of the Dutton family, who run the largest ranch in the U.S. that is all connected. This is still the frontier, and the ranch is always in danger from land developers, an Indian reservation, and people who want to protect the environment.

In this episode of the Paramount Network series, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his kids face brutal attacks, new enemies, and political moves.

How to watch Yellowstone Season 4 In The US?

The fourth season of Yellowstone is no longer on the Paramount Network in the United States. At Peacock, you can now watch episodes online.

To watch Yellowstone season 4, you’ll need a Peacock Premium plan ($4.99/month).

Peacock

Peacock is one of the newest streaming services, but it has a great library. The entire series of The Office is available on Peacock. Peacock Free has thousands of TV shows and movies that you can watch for free. If you pay $4.99 a month for Peacock Premium, you’ll get even more content, including originals like the Saved By the Bell reboot.

You need a cable package that includes the Paramount Network to be able to watch all of Yellowstone when it is on.

If you’ve already cut the cord, you can watch Yellowstone season 4 on Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and other live TV streaming services.

2. Sling TV

It is the best of these choices. To get Paramount Network, just add the $6 Comedy Extra package. Fubo is another good option, and it has more channels. Sling TV is one of the least expensive ways to get TV without cable.

The first month of Sling is only $10 for new subscribers right now. You can add Comedy Extra ($6) to either the Orange or Blue plan to get Paramount Network.

3. Fubo.TV

Fubo.TV is a great way to watch live TV. With the Starter Plan, which costs $65 per month, you get over 120 channels, such as Paramount Network and all the local broadcast networks.

How to Stream Yellowstone with VPN?

Even though Peacock isn’t available everywhere, you don’t have to miss season 4 of Yellowstone if you’re not at home. It can be pretty easy to watch along with the rest of the internet. You can stream the show from anywhere with the right VPN (a virtual private network).

We’ve looked at a lot of VPNs, and ExpressVPN is the best one. It works well with most devices and has fast connection speeds. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users. At $12.95 per month, it’s also cheap.

Can you watch Yellowstone Season 4 for Free?

On the Paramount Network website, you can also watch Yellowstone season 4 episodes for free. Just click here, choose “Start 24-Hour Pass,” and enter your email address to sign up.

But if you want to see the whole season, you’ll need one of the best alternatives to cable TV listed above.

That’s all about it. For more such updates, stay tuned!!

