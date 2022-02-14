“Yellowjackets”: One of the big series of the year is now making its debut in Portugal

With cannibalism and savagery, it’s a tale of horror and teen drama. It begins when a plane crashes in a remote area.

It’s called “Yellowjackets” and has been the hit show in the US since its debut in November. It’s not the most popular production of all, but it has been critically acclaimed by many devoted television fans alike. It arrives in Portugal this Tuesday, February 15 – it will be available on the HBO streaming platform.

Rotten Tomatoes, the site that collects reviews from the trade press, has 100% positive reviews. Nobody speaks badly about this series. On the IMDb portal, Showtime’s original production has a rating of 8 on a scale of zero to ten.

Described as a mix between “Lost” and “Lord of the Flies”, among other things, it has ten episodes of about an hour. The project was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (two of the writers who worked on Narcos and Narcos: Mexico). The story takes place between 1996 and today. Follow the Yellowjackets, one of the top New Jersey state high school girls soccer teams.

While en route to a championship game in Seattle, their plane crashes somewhere in a remote and rural part of Ontario, Canada. The girls are held there for 19 long months until they are rescued – this is the 1996 timeline.

The normal fight between teenagers turns into a struggle for survival and a wild lifestyle. The natural competition between peers goes insane, with acts of war, animalistic rituals, black magic and cannibalism.

Those who survived are the protagonists of the 2021 timeline. They are four middle-aged women who have become the target of curiosity and fascination, especially now that the 25th anniversary of the plane crash is being celebrated. But they lead normal suburban lives.

The big question is: What finally happened in this forest? The former teammates made a pact not to tell anyone, but now they’re receiving letters from someone who promises to reveal their secrets. And then a murder happens.

The search for the truth becomes the most exciting element of the story, several critics point out. This is an intriguing, compelling and mysterious story that combines elements of horror, suspense and teen drama. But at the present moment in history, we are also experiencing a midlife crisis.

The diverse characters, rich and dense (especially the older versions), are also highly praised. The cast includes names such as Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Christina Ricci, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Samantha Hanratty.

Yellowjackets’ storyline unfolds against a ’90s music soundtrack, which is also one of the show’s strengths. It’s a story that also deals with the fear and anger of Generation X, which materializes in both psychological and violent ways.

