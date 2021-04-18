“Yellow Dextrin Market 2021 Outlook- Cargill, LYCKEBY AMYLEX, Emsland, Sudstarke, AGRANA, Fidelinka, Solam, “
Yellow DextrinYellow dextrin has low viscosity and is very sticky and hygroscopic in nature. Used in the foundry as a binder for cores. Yellow dextrin helps in increasing dry strength at the same time being completely soluble in water. It is also used in water soluble glues, as a printing thickener and as a binders in paint. Yellow Dextrins are prepared by heat treatment in presence of chemicals to suitably modify characteristics and properties of starch.
Europe yellow dextrin industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the Europe yellow dextrin industry. The main market players are Cargill, LYCKEBY AMYLEX, Emsland, Südstärke, etc.
In the yellow dextrin market, total Europe consumption was 41716 metric ton. Germany was the largest consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, Germany occupied 32% of the Europe consumption volume in total.
Yellow Dextrin could be applied in many fields, such as envelope adhesives, paper, food, etc. With the development of economy, the downstream application industries will need more yellow dextrin. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance yellow dextrin to meet the demands.
The major raw material of yellow dextrin is starch, like potato starch, corn starch, etc., from local agriculture supplies. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Yellow Dextrin, and then impact the price of Yellow Dextrin and downstream demand.
We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The Yellow Dextrin Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Yellow Dextrin was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on ’Yellow Dextrin Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Yellow Dextrin market majors.
This survey takes into account the value of Yellow Dextrin generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –
Cargill, LYCKEBY AMYLEX, Emsland, Sudstarke, AGRANA, Fidelinka, Solam,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• Food Grade, Industrial Grade,
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• Envelope Adhesive, Paper Application, Food Application, Others
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Yellow Dextrin, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
The Yellow Dextrin market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Yellow Dextrin from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Yellow Dextrin market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
