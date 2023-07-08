Saturday, July 8, 2023
Yellen Shares Concerns Over China's Treatment of U.S. Companies
World 

Yellen Shares Concerns Over China’s Treatment of U.S. Companies

Jean Nicholas

Throughout her first day of conferences in Beijing, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen criticized punitive measures the Chinese language authorities has taken in opposition to American corporations.

Throughout conferences with my counterparts, I’m speaking the issues that I’ve heard from the U.S. enterprise group, together with China’s use of non-market instruments like expanded subsidies for its state owned enterprises and home corporations, in addition to boundaries to market entry for international corporations. I’ve been notably troubled by punitive actions which have been taken in opposition to U.S. corporations in latest months. I’ve made clear that the US doesn’t search a wholesale separation of our economies. We search to diversify and to not decouple. A decoupling of the world’s two largest economies can be destabilizing for the worldwide financial system, and it might be nearly not possible to undertake.

