Yellen Says the U.S. and China Will Aim for More Communication

The connection between the US and the Individuals’s Republic of China is among the most consequential of our time. Because the world’s two largest economies, our nations collectively signify 40 % of the worldwide financial system. The U.S. and China have vital disagreements. These disagreements must be communicated clearly and straight. However President Biden and I don’t see the connection between the U.S. and China by means of the body of nice energy battle. We imagine that the world is sufficiently big for each of our international locations to thrive. Broadly talking, I imagine that my bilateral conferences, which totaled about 10 hours over two days, served as a step ahead in our effort to place the U.S.-China relationship on a surer footing.