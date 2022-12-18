Sunday, December 18, 2022
The leaked 5-star characters for Version 3.4
Gaming 

Yelan, Hu Tao, Xiao, and weapon reruns

Rupali Gupta

Present Genshin Impression 3.4 leaks recommend that Xiao and Alhaitham are within the first section, whereas Hu Tao and Yelan rerun banners happen within the second. Such particulars are at all times topic to alter, however there’s a stable likelihood that this info is correct.

That might imply:

  • First Section Character Occasion Needs: Alhaitham and Xiao
  • First Section Weapon Epitome Invocation: Gentle of Foliar Sanction and Primordial Jade-Winged Spear
  • Second Section Character Occasion Needs: Hu Tao and Yelan
  • Second Section Character Epitome Invocation: Employees of Homa and Aqua Simulacra

The precise leaks might be seen down under.

Genshin Impression 3.4 banner leaks: Yelan, Hu Tao, Xiao, and weapon rerun particulars

The primary leak comes from the above Reddit publish. Alhaitham and Xiao will supposedly be on the primary section of the Genshin Impression 3.4 banners, which is anticipated to be launched round January 18, 2023. It is important to say that this leak hasn’t been confirmed to be correct but.

Another Genshin Impression 3.4 leaks level to Alhaitham being on the primary section, however they do not point out Xiao being there. It is attainable that the Xiao half is fake, however Vacationers will not know for sure till HoYoverse declares the precise banners.

This leak would additionally level to Gentle of Foliar Sanction and Primordial Jade-Winged Spear being the featured 5-star weapons for Epitome Invocation. No featured 4-star characters or weapons are recognized but.

[Reliable] Image of Yukizero. Once again, this aligns with what we know.3.4 First Half – Alhaitham + ?3.4 Second Half – Hu Tao + YelanThe remainder will be released at a later time. https://t.co/JJb0Pv4G8t

This explicit leak is taken into account credible inside the leaking group. Apparently, Hu Tao, Yelan, and their signature weapons will all be summonable within the second section of Genshin Impression 3.4. This section is anticipated to start round February 8, 2023.

No 4-star characters or weapons have been leaked for any banners proper now. It is very important notice that whereas Yaoyao has been confirmed to look on this replace, there are not any credible leaks stating which Occasion Want will function her.

The final time these characters and weapons had been summonable

Hu Tao has had the longest absence of the bunch (Image via HoYoverse)
Hu Tao has had the longest absence of the bunch (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Only for the sake of reference, listed here are the final instances every character and weapon had been obtainable to summon on this sport earlier than Genshin Impression 3.4:

  • Alhaitham: N/A
  • Gentle of Foliar Sanction: N/A
  • Xiao: Model 2.7 (Could 31 ~ June 21, 2022)
  • Primordial Jade-Winged Spear: Model 2.7 (Could 31 ~ June 21, 2022)
  • Hu Tao: Model 2.2 (November 2 ~ November 23, 2021)
  • Employees of Homa: Model 2.2 (November 2 ~ November 23, 2021)
  • Yelan: Model 2.7 (Could 31 ~ June 21, 2022)
  • Aqua Simulacra: Model 2.7 (Could 31 ~ June 21, 2022)

It has been over a yr since Hu Tao was obtainable for gamers to drag. Equally, Xiao and Yelan had banners on the similar time again in Model 2.7, which was practically six months in the past.

No signal of Ayaka or Shenhe

Many Travelers thought Ayaka would be in an Event Wish due to her skin being in this update (Image via HoYoverse)
Many Vacationers thought Ayaka could be in an Occasion Want resulting from her pores and skin being on this replace (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Some outdated Genshin Impression 3.4 rumors pointed to Ayaka and Shenhe presumably having some Occasion Needs on this replace. Nonetheless, the current leaks appear to discredit these outdated rumors. Ayaka will nonetheless get a pores and skin on this replace, however she will not seem on a banner.

These two characters have been absent from Occasion Needs for a number of months now. It’s at the moment unknown when they may lastly grow to be summonable once more.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul


Rupali Gupta

Rupali is a US born travel freak, she loves to explore world with her beautiful pics capturing ability. In rest of her free time, she loves to write blogs. For now She is permanent editor at Mccourier.com

