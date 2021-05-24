Yeast Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2026
According to the analysis of Reports and Data, the global Yeast Market was valued at USD 3.26 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 5.89 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.82%. Yeast is a single-cell microorganism that can originate with or without oxygen. In contact with air, it converts sugar into biomass energy and Co2. Whereas in the lack of oxygen, it does not grow effectively, and the sugar energy is transformed into its derivatives such as ethanol glycerol and C02. As it is a precious resource of vitamins and high dietary proteins and commonly used in the production of food products, including cheese, vinegar, sourdoughs bread, vegetables, and fermented meat.
The comprehensive analysis of the Yeast market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives.
The Yeast research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Associated British Foods (UK), Archer Daniels Midland (US), Lallemand (Canada), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Koninklijke DSM N.V (Netherlands), Kerry (Ireland), Lesaffre (France), Angel Yeast (China), Biorigin (Brazil), Beldem (Blegium), Kemin Industries (US), Leiber (Germany), Synergy Flavors (UK), Nutreco N.V (Netherlands), Levex (Turkey)
Segmentation Analysis
The global Yeast market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Yeast market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Yeast industry throughout the forecast period.
On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2026)
- Baker’s
- Brewer’s
- Wine
- Bioethanol
- Feed
- Others
On the basis of form, the market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2026)
- Dry
- Instant
- Fresh
- Others
On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2026)
- Food
- Bakery
- Functional foods
- Savory
- Others (savories & snacks)
- Beverages
- Feed
- Others (pharmaceuticals, chemicals, cosmetics, and personal care products)
Yeast market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Yeast Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Yeast Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Yeast market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Yeast industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Yeast industry till 2027.
