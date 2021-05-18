Yeast Extract and Beta Glucan Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2027 with Top Key Players Ohly, Lesaffre, Chr. Hansen, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., Biotech Pharmacon, Lallemand, Specialty Biotech, AB Mauri

Yeast extract is majorly used in food industry as a flavor enhancer because of its unique characteristic umami flavor to snacks and savory foods. (Umami is fifth flavor besides sour, sweet, bitter and salty). According to the survey, convenience foods consists of 20% of additives and flavorings as a key ingredient. Convenience foods have a longer shelf life that can be stored, which in turn demands keeping the flavor and essence of food last long. This consumption of convenience foods over other traditional cooked foods save time. Due to this, the market for yeast extract is witnessing a positive growth and its result and impact is likely to drive the market till the forecast period 2018-2026.

Molasses are highly preferred fermentation and growth media for production. Fluctuating raw material costs may create supply scarcity and challenge industry profitability, thereby affecting yeast extract market price trend. The baker’s yeast products in particular are dependent on the sugar by-product molasses for their growth, although the shortage of molasses is a major concern for the European yeast market. Therefore, such challenges are restricting the growth of yeast extract and beta glucan market.

Growth in the middle-class population, urbanization and rural market pushing the demand, therefore these factors are responsible for the growth of Indian convenience foods. Thus, a promising growth for yeast ingredients is predicted and estimated as the market for convenience foods is expected to further grow in the next few years in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Yeast Extract Segment is Projected to Show the Dominance in Aforementioned Market

High demand for specialized yeast, which is used to improve the quality of food and beverages, helps in accelerating the fermentation process in edibles, thereby implying improved aroma, flavor and texture to the product. Moreover nowadays, growing demand for organic yeast is increasing, this is because consumers are concerned about where their food comes from and the impact it has on the environment and their health. Thus, the growth of yeast segment is projected to dominate, as the demand for organic food is further expected to grow in forecast period 2018-2026.

Europe is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share in the Yeast Extract and Beta Glucan Market During the Forecast Period from 2017-2026

High demand for yeast extract from food and beverages industries in the region is the major factor driving the growth of yeast and beta glucan market in Europe. Changing lifestyle has led to increase in consumption of snacks and confectionaries, which make use of yeast and beta glucan to add flavor to the product. For instance, Biorigin, a Brazilian expert in beta-glucan technology has intended to develop the promotion of Goldcell Beta Glucan as food ingredient to the European market. Moreover, Europe accounted as the third largest market for yeast and beta glucan market in 2017 and is expected to experience steady demand during the forecast period.

Yeast Extract and Beta Glucan Market is Consolidated as Many Organizations are Investing on Bakery and Processed Food Segment Market

Market Participants include Ohly, Lesaffre, Chr. Hansen, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., Biotech Pharmacon, Lallemand, Specialty Biotech, AB Mauri, Alltech Inc., Thai Foods International Co., Ltd., Fuji Foods Corporation, Sensient Technologies Corporation (BioNutrients), Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd, among others. In January 2017, Lesaffre acquired Sensient’s Strasbourg yeast extract food business in order to widen its range of yeast extract products as a part of its ongoing expansion strategy in nutrition and food.

Yeast Extract and Beta Glucan Market – By Types

Beta-Glucan

Yeast Extracts

Market By Applications

Food Additives

Flavorings

Others

Market By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

