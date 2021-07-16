Years of chaos with Trump: Merkel and Biden conjure a new beginning for free press

Washington (AP) – After the German-American upheavals of recent years, US President Joe Biden and Chancellor Angela Merkel have conjured up a new beginning in the relationship.

“We are not only allies and partners, but also good friends,” Merkel said in Washington on Thursday after a detailed conversation with Biden. The US president described the collaboration as no alternative and thanked Merkel for her “strong leadership role” in her term, which is coming to an end soon.

“I know that the partnership between Germany and the United States will grow even stronger on the foundation you helped build,” Biden said. He described Merkel as “my best friend”. Under Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, German-US relations had reached an all-time low.

Some differences remain

However, Biden and Merkel made it clear that they still have differing views on the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Close friends can also have disagreements, Biden said. He warned Russia against using its energy resources as a “weapon” or leverage against its neighbors such as Ukraine. Biden said at the joint White House press conference that he had again expressed concerns about Nord Stream 2 to Merkel. The US and Germany agreed to support Ukraine in reforms and in pursuit of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The nearly completed pipeline is to bring natural gas from Russia directly to Germany via Ukraine. Merkel stressed that Nord Stream 2 is an additional project and not an alternative to the gas transit through Ukraine. “Our understanding was and is and remains that Ukraine remains a transit country for natural gas.” Anything else would “cause very great tensions”. She assured that “we will take active action if Russia does not respect Ukraine’s right of transit”.

The Baltic Sea pipeline is currently the largest conflict between the US and Germany. The US and some Eastern European NATO partners fear that Europe is too dependent on the Russian energy supply and therefore reject the project. Washington and Berlin have been trying to find a compromise for weeks. According to Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD), they have come closer on many points.

The Europe director in Biden’s National Security Council, Amanda Sloat, said Friday that talks with Germany on Nord Stream 2 will continue at working level. This includes finding mechanisms to support Ukraine. Sloat – who was part of the US delegation during the extensive talks between Biden and Merkel – called the chancellor’s visit “a great success”.

News from Germany overshadowed the meeting

Merkel’s visit was overshadowed by the flood disaster in West Germany. The chancellor promised to help those affected. “We will not leave them alone in this difficult, terrible hour and we will also help when it comes to rebuilding.” Hundreds of thousands should have experienced that houses had become “death traps”. Biden expressed his condolences in view of the many deaths in the flood disaster.

In a Washington Declaration, Merkel and Biden reaffirmed their commitment to “close bilateral cooperation in promoting peace, security and prosperity around the world”. Among other things, the paper states: “The common commitment to democratic principles, values ​​and institutions is the foundation of our relationships.” In the statement, the US and Germany commit to “defending open societies”.

Merkel paid her farewell visit as Chancellor in Washington. Biden is seeking to restore relations with Germany and other US allies who have been under severe strain under Trump. Merkel was the first European head of government to receive Biden in the White House since he took office on January 20. The CDU politician will no longer run in federal elections in September and will then retire from politics.

Biden said he is likely to comment on the corona-related entry restrictions for people from Germany and other European Schengen countries in the coming days. Merkel raised the issue. Discussions are currently underway on how to lift the travel restrictions soon. He will be able to answer the question in the coming days, Biden said. “I’m waiting to hear from our people on our Covid team when that should happen.”

Merkel’s return to Berlin was marked by a dinner hosted by US President and First Lady Jill Biden in honor of the Chancellor. Merkel’s husband Joachim Sauer must also participate. Biden wrote on Twitter on Thursday evening: “It was an honor to welcome my dear friend, Chancellor Merkel, to the White House.”

Biden’s predecessor Trump saw Germany more as a competitor and less as an ally. The Republican had repeatedly criticized German defense spending, the German trade surplus and Nord Stream 2.