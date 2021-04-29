Yasuke anime is available, here are 10 more animes about samurai to check out

If you follow the news about new anime appearing on your favorite platforms, you probably know that Yasuke is available on the Netflix platform as of today, Thursday, April 29, 2021. If you don’t know this anime or Eve or Adam we recommend our previous article on this anime. Note, however, that Yasuke really existed throughout the story and that the anime may see its little success on the platform. If feudal Japan and the samurai are of particular interest to you, we have 10 other animes in store that are different from Yasuke, but that you might still enjoy.

1) do not like Juunin

In Mugen No Juunin (The Inhabitant of Infinity in VF) we follow Manjii, an immortal samurai currently living during the Edo era, in 1770. The samurai must complete a very specific quest to redeem his previous crimes: 1000 Kill bad guys. He is accompanied during his search by the young Lin, who has also asked for his help, in a thirst for revenge. Only after Manjii kills all these criminals can he regain his condition as a mortal man.

2) The Stranger’s Sword

Sword of the Stranger is a Japanese animated film whose story takes place in Japan during the Sengoku era. Civil wars were raging at the time, and during the attack on a temple, a young orphan named Kotaro was rescued by a monk who advised him to go to another temple. He will also give him a gem to aid him in his quest. Soon, however, Kotaro would be the target of the militia. Then his journey really begins, from which he can count on getting answers and understanding why the militia are so interested in him.

3) Samurai Champloo

The plot of Samurai Champloo takes place in a fictional version of Japan during the Edo era. We follow the story of a young girl named Fuu who is looking for a samurai who smells like sunflowers and is accompanied by Mugen (rather calm and stoic) and Jin, an indifferent samurai. The anime is very original and stands out from the others especially because of its soundtrack, which offers a rap / hip-hop atmosphere that is unique in its genre. The Samurai Champloo anime is both funny and clever and has become a classic over time. If you’ve already seen and enjoyed this anime, we recommend the Michiko To Hatchin anime, which takes place in Latin America and has a lot of musical references too.

4) Kenshin the Wanderer

You probably know Kenshin the Drifter, at least by name, as it is a true classic! The action takes place in Tokyo in 1878. Kenshin Himura is a former assassin who hides a troubled past. He is now traveling the country with an inverted-bladed saber, wishing not to shed any more blood. However, his past catches up with him over time.

5) Afro samurai

The story of Afro Samurai takes place in an alternative medieval Japan. Afro witnesses the murder of his father by an assassin who wears a mysterious blindfold that reads “Number 2”. These headbands represent the ultimate reward for the fighters and would have been created by the gods. Afro will search for the number 2 blindfold wearer to understand the reasons for this particularly heinous crime that cost his father his life.

6) Shigurui

We are with Shigurui in the year 6 of the Kanei era at the beginning of the Edo period. Here we have a very dark and pessimistic look at the samurai era. As viewers, we are faced with a relentless, violent, and cruel universe, and all we can do is witness it.

7) Samurai kings

Get ready to immerse yourself (again) in the turbulent times of the Sengoku era with Samurai Kings. Here the warlords meet repeatedly on the battlefield to consolidate their rule, gain land and increase their powers.

8) saraiya goyou

Here we follow the story of a rather shy Rônin (a masterless samurai) named Akitsu Masanosuke. Despite being rejected by his peers, he has incredible strength. He is eventually hired as a bodyguard by a man who turns out to be a bandit. At this very moment his life will take a turn.

9) mushibugyou

Tsukishima Jinbei, a samurai apprentice, travels to Edo to join an agency tasked with eradicating insects (giant murderous creatures). There he meets Hibachi, a ninja who specializes in explosives, and other people who will go the same way as him. However, Jinbei will have to prove himself day after day in the face of the impressive insects that present themselves to him.

10) Gintama

Here we are again in the Edo era, in an alternative Japan, since aliens called “Amanto” (more or less humanoid creatures) invaded the earth and started fighting the samurai. By winning against the samurai, the Amanto decide to ban the use of the sword in public. However, this does not prevent some rebels from keeping it and showing it off proudly, like Gintoki Sakata, a former samurai who refuses to give up his believing companions for life. The latter will eventually cross with Shinpachi Shimura, a teenager, and help him save his sister from a group of aliens. The story of Gintama will then really begin.

Have you seen any of the aforementioned animes on your site? If so, which ones would you recommend? Don’t hesitate to let us know what you think in the comments section! And to continue in the same way (if you still haven’t got enough to your liking) we invite you to discover 10 medieval animes not to be missed if you like this type of universe!