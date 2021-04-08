Yakuza are ridiculed in this crazy anime

Too often, anime is viewed as a reflection of ancient Japanese methods that are completely out of date. That is why La Voie du aprier wants to deal a big blow to these prejudices. Humor and irony are on the agenda for this production, which is available on Netflix today.

Yakuza’s hard life

Netflix continues its foray into Japanese animation with a new adaptation. This comes from the manga of the same name The Way of the Apron and will tell the incredible reversal of a yakuza who is so feared by his colleagues.

Tatsu, also known as “The Immortal Dragon,” is a true organized crime legend. His name can do the worst and even instigate terror among the ranks of the police. But one day the yakuza destroys everything for a very specific purpose: to become the most perfect housewife.

La Voie du aprier clearly focuses on humor and uses a more than original concept. The anime will challenge preconceived notions about masculinity while ridiculing the dark universe of yakuza. The trial will take shape over a dozen episodes, each of which promises to be equally unlikely.

Another success is to be expected

The way of the apron is not the first attempt. Kōsuke Oono’s manga, which is available from us in 5 volumes, is now a real success. In Japan, the series recently underwent a drama adaptation.

The paper version has been expanded. The public is asking for more. Tatsu generates both enthusiasm and serenity in carrying out his daily tasks: cooking, cleaning, shopping …

The yakuza with a sanguine personality surprises us again and again. This is made possible in particular by the incredible adaptation work of the studio JC Staff (Food Wars and Season 2 of One-Punch Man) as well as the director Chiaki Kon (some of the episodes of Naruto Shippuden and Boruto). who decided to use static animation in the style of a photo novel.