Yae Miko ascension material spots

Genshin Influence gamers who plan to construct Yae Miko will want tons of Sea Ganoderma to ascend her. These crops could be discovered alongside the shores of Inazuma, and followers might want to acquire 168 of them in the event that they wish to max out her ascension degree.

Fortunately, there are many these unusual crops unfold all through the area, making it straightforward to boost Yae Miko’s degree. This text will supply the places the place Sea Ganoderma could be discovered in addition to a farming route, so all 168 of them could be gathered.

Sea Ganoderma farming route and places in Genshin Influence

Every Genshin Influence character requires their very own distinctive materials to ascend. In Yae Miko’s case, it is the unusual blue Sea Ganoderma. Players will wish to be certain they will get her to an ascension degree of 90 to maximise the harm she will deal in battle.

Gamers will be capable of collect round 154 Sea Ganoderma all through Inazuma’s shores, getting them very near with the ability to max out Yae Miko.

Extremely, in contrast to many different characters within the recreation, she will truly attain max ascension in a single run by coming into Enkanomiya. That is an space that some Genshin Influence followers could have been neglecting, nevertheless it holds many treasured assets for the characters from Inazuma.

By coming into Enkanomiya, players will be capable of collect as much as 175 Sea Ganoderma, which is a pair greater than the supplies wanted to max out Yae Miko’s ascension degree.

This space will show very useful, as within the case of lots of the recreation’s characters, gamers are usually unable to collect sufficient supplies in a single run. This easy reality makes Yae Miko one of many best characters to ascend within the recreation.

Followers can benefit from this interactive map, which is able to present them with the places of Sea Ganoderma on all of the islands in Inazuma. This plant is sort of plentiful, so followers will wish to hold an eye fixed out as they discover the islands. They are often noticed simply resulting from their shiny blue colour, although it may be troublesome to choose all of them up shortly, contemplating that they’re situated within the water most of the time.

After Genshin Influence gamers acquire all 168 Sea Ganoderma, there are only some different ascension supplies left to accumulate for Yae Miko. She is going to want Vajrada Amethyst and Dragonheir’s False Fin. each of which could be acquired by defeating Bathysmal Vishap bosses in Enkanomiya. She will even require Handguards. Gamers can farm these from the numerous wandering samurai in Inazuma.

Maximizing Yae Miko’s harm

Future Yae havers, have you ever all farmed for her and her BiS weapon? Do take word that the boss materials for Yae’s abilities is hidden even in beta! #Yae #GenshinImpact Future Yae havers, have you ever all farmed for her and her BiS weapon? 👀 Do take word that the boss materials for Yae’s abilities is hidden even in beta! #Yae #GenshinImpact https://t.co/VNSwVaOuEO

Gamers who wish to maximize their Yae Miko’s harm will even wish to increase her Expertise ranges. To take action, they will want Handguards, Inazuman Mild expertise books, and Raiden Shogun’s The That means of Aeons. The final merchandise could be farmed from the weekly boss. Contemplating a majority of her harm comes from her Elemental Ability, followers will wish to be certain they max it out alongside her ascension.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



