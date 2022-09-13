A key visual for Ya Boy Kongming! English dub. Pic credit: @hidive.com

On September 12, 2022, the staff for Ya Boy Kongming! revealed that the dark horse of the Spring 2022 anime season with its epic, can’t-get-it-out-of-my-head OP “Chiki Chiki Ban Ban” (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) will finally be getting an English dub set to premiere on September 23, 2022, at 1:00 PM ET (17:00 UTC) on HIDIVE!

Voice actors Joe Daniels and Juliet Simmons. Pic credit: @JoeSDaniels/Twitter and Anime Weekend Atlanta

Voice actor Joe Daniels, who is known for his role as Wakatoshi Ushijima in the anime Haikyu!!, will play Kongming. Voice actress Juliet Simmons (Chiyo Sakura in Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun) will play Eiko-chan.

“[My next role is Kongming in] Ya Boy Kongming, baby! [I] can’t wait for this [English dub] to come out! This role is such a blast and the anime is so dope.” Joe Daniels tweeted on his official Twitter account

Who are the English dub staff members?

The Ya Boy Kongming! English dub staff members include:

ADR Director — Shannon D. Reed

ADR Writers — Marta Bechtol, Shannon D. Reed

Translator — Jake Jung

Audio Engineer — David Lascoe

Mix Engineer — Brent Marshall

Where can I read the manga and watch the anime Ya Boy Kongming!?

Ya Boy Kongming! is a Japanese manga written by Yuto Yotsuba and illustrated by Ryo Ogawa. From December 2019 to November 2021, the manga was serialized on Kodansha’s Comic Days website, as well as in Weekly Young Magazine. As of April 2022, the manga chapters have been gathered into nine tankoubon volumes.

Ya Boy Kongming!’s anime adaptation by P.A. Works premiered this March 2022 on streaming sites and on TV in April 2022. Ya Boy Kongming!’s is currently streaming on HIDIVE, bilibili TV, and Netflix Japan.

What is the plot of Ya Boy Kongming!?

In the story, the general of the Three Kingdoms Kongming participated in countless battles, which forged him into an accomplished military strategist. He was mortally wounded during the Battle of Wuzhang and on his deathbed, he wished to himself that in his next life he would end up somewhere peaceful and free of bloodshed and war. Kongming is abruptly reborn as a young man with his memories intact. He appears in the middle of a Halloween Party taking place in Tokyo’s club district.

The Shibuya partygoers drag Kongming to a nightclub where he meets the singer Eiko Tsukimi. He immediately thinks she has the voice of an angel and is captivated by her. (This was the exact moment when people started to ship them). When he learns that Eiko is struggling with her career as a singer, he decides to lend his intellect to help her gain followers and fame.

Are you looking forward to the English dub of Ya Boy Kongming!? Let us know in the comment section below!