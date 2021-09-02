Xutos & Pontapés join “La Casa de Papel” ahead of the final season’s premiere

The Portuguese band dressed up to sing “A Minha Casinha”. The Netflix series returns this Friday.

The series is almost back.

“La Casa de Papel” returns to Netflix this Friday, September 3rd, with the first part of the fifth and final season. To anticipate this long-awaited moment and to signal the homesickness of the fans, Xutos & Pontapés have recorded a special video.

In a video shared on Netflix’s social networks, it is possible to see Xutos & Pontapés in red overalls singing one of the most iconic songs of their careers, “A Minha Casinha”.

The final season of “La Casa de Papel” will have ten episodes – five will be available this Friday, the remaining five will be in the platform’s catalog on December 3rd. Find out which questions “La Casa de Papel” has to answer in its final season and which other references to Portugal will be present in the series.

The real Resistance band is just one. 🙅‍♀️ The soundtrack of our nostalgia is all yours, xutos! 💥

Posted by Netflix on Thursday September 2nd, 2021