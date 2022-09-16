With the Destiny 2 daily reset on September 16, the weekly store of Xur is back with a bunch of new gear. Naturally, his inventory has a lot in store for everyone, especially now with the surprising stock of ten Legendary armor pieces. Xur is ready with his wares and will be found on Nessus this week.

To find his selections, players must head to their Destinations tab and look for the Watcher’s Grave waypoint inside Nessus.

Xur location on Nessus this week (Image via Destiny 2)

Upon spawning on the waypoint, players need to go straight towards the Vex portals and look for a giant red tree on the right side of the road. Xur can be found standing on top of the tree.

Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (September 16-20)

Xur’s inventory consists of a total of six Exotic gears and seven Legendary weapons. However, Bungie has a surprise for everyone this time, as Agent of the Nine has brought in ten Legendary armor pieces.

The first set is the Year 2 Gambit Invader set, while the second one is from last year’s Season of the Lost. All of these are being sold for 50 Legendary Shards and 1000 Gimmers.

Hallowfire Hearis t being sold by Xur this week (Image via Destiny 2)

In the Exotic section, players can pick up the Two-Tailed Fox Void Rocket Launcher alongside Shard of Galanor, Hallowfire Heart, and Transversive Steps. Players can pick the following set of gears based on their respective stats:

Shards of Galanor with 21 Resilience and 63 base stats.

Hallowfire Heart with 16 Recovery, 16 Strength, and 65 base stats.

Although the Transversive Steps do come with 26 Recovery, having 59 base stats is quite underwhelming.

Among other Exotics, Hawkmoon Hand Cannon is being sold with Surplus, alongside Dead Man’s Tale Scout Rifle with Armor Piercing and Moving Target. Both of these cost 1 Exotic Cipher, 125,000 Glimmers, 200 Legendary Shards, and 1 Ascendant Shard.

Dead Man’s Tale Scout Rifle on Xur this week (Image via Destiny 2)

In the Legendary section, weapons such as Lonesome Sidearm, Iota Draconis Fusion Rifle, and Imperial Needle Bow are there for the taking. This week’s Sidearm comes with Zen Moment and Kill Clip, which is an ideal combination for PvP. The Fusion Rifle is also a High Impact Framed weapon, making it a powerful gear that can one-shot Guardians from a fair distance.

Iota Draconis Solar Fusion Rifle on Xur this week (Image via Destiny 2)

Lastly, the Bow is of the Void element, which comes with damage perks such as Swashbuckler.

Warlock’s chest piece this week (Image via Destiny 2)

As mentioned before, Xur is selling 10 Legendary armor pieces, all of which can be picked up for transmogs. However, certain pieces have decent stats in them, including:

Titan’s gauntlets with 65 base stats.

Warlock’s chest with 21 Discipline.

Hunter’s helm with 20 Strength and 17 Recovery.

Xur’s shop will be open until the next weekly reset on September 20. The usual “Xenology” quest is available as well, which requires everyone to complete playlist activities. Extra progress is granted upon tougher completion with the clanmates.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



