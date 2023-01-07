xQc urges fans not to vilify Kai Cenat for not revealing alleged perpetrator’s name

Earlier at this time, Canadian Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” opened up on the Kai Cenat controversy. For these out of the loop, Jovi Pena, a TikToker, accused certainly one of Kai’s mates of r*pe on the streamer’s New 12 months social gathering on January 1, 2023.

The sufferer posted a sequence of tweets offering particulars of the ugly incident, the place she acknowledged that Kai refused to establish the accused or present any detailed info that may assist her discover the individual in query. Ultimately, she discovered the perpetrator herself and found that he’d been acquainted with Kai since 2019.

Addressing the latest criticism of the AMP member, xQc prompt that Kai should not be anticipated to right away present the authorized names of any individual proven to him “on the fly.”

xQc defends Kai Cenat from criticism, and believes that he should not be condemned

Felix, who has been shut mates with Kai Cenat since final 12 months, took to his stream to talk about the s*xual *ssault allegations and the next statements made towards Kai for not serving to the sufferer Jovi Pena. Addressing Kai’s obvious passivity, the streamer sarcastically remarked:

“Oh, in fact. When someone asks you who that’s, it’s important to contact the federal government to know his full authorized title, maiden title, social safety quantity, license plate. No, you do not. Like, what the f**ok? Like, what’s unsuitable with you guys? Like, who does that sh*t?”

(Timestamp: 04:40:25)

Additional supporting his assertion, xQc continued:

“If someone exhibits you an image of someone on the fly and says, ‘Yo, dude… who’s that?’ and you do not know who it’s, you go, ‘Oh dude, I am gonna ask him about his full authorized title.’ I do not assume… like, what are you guys even speaking about? You guys have been dwelling in an alternate world.”

In the identical livestream, the Canadian streamer in contrast Kai’s current scenario to that of Mizkif’s latest controversy. Upon being requested why he would not have “the identical power” when talking about Kai, xQc responded by stating:

“When, even her, okay, admits that what she accused him of initially appeared like that on the time and could possibly be not true. Do you perceive or not? Do you guys perceive how that works?”

Followers share their response to xQc’s opinion in a latest livestream

The streaming neighborhood, LSF specifically, shared a number of reactions to Felix’s protection of Kai Cenat. Regardless of the previous’s efforts, a number of followers on the Reddit submit weren’t prepared to simply accept Kai’s clarification. Listed here are among the related feedback relating to the controversy:

In the identical thread, just a few Redditors sided with Felix:

For these questioning a couple of follow-up to Jovi’s allegations, Kai Cenat has already posted a response on his Twitch channel. In response to the streamer, he did not knowingly withhold any info, however as an alternative acted as his authorized workforce’s counsel requested him to.

He did, nevertheless, declare that his workforce has been in contact with Jovi’s workforce to make sure that there’s full transparency going ahead.



