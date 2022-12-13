xQc reveals he was supposed to go up against Ludwig during “Slap-Chessboxing” round of Mogul Chessboxing Championship

Twitch star Felix “xQc” returned to his channel on December 13, 2022, to host a Simply Chatting and gaming livestream. In the course of the broadcast, the streamer additionally reacted to YouTube Gaming sensation Ludwig’s just lately held Mogul Chessboxing Championship.

Whereas watching the shock spherical of “Slap-Chessboxing” on the occasion, xQc revealed that he was presupposed to face off in opposition to Ludwig instead of Twitch streamer Connor “CDawgVA.” He then defined his absence by claiming that he slept by means of rehearsals and failed to point out up on time.

“I stated I am sorry” – xQc explains why he failed to point out up at Ludwig’s Chessboxing occasion

xQc was shopping the r/LivestreamFail subreddit on the 27-minute mark of his livestream when he got here throughout a viral clip that includes CDawgVA and Ludwig on the chessboxing occasion.

The previous Overwatch professional then revealed that he was presupposed to spar with Ludwig on stage:

“Hear. This is the factor. It is scripted. Guys, it is for an occasion. Okay? The factor is… is that, it was presupposed to be me. Okay? It was… guys, I am not kidding. It was really presupposed to be me. Okay?”

He claimed that one thing compelled him to sleep at 8:00 am when he was presupposed to get up at 10:00 am for rehearsals:

“Yesterday some s**t blew up in my face, okay, and I went to sleep at 8 am. I needed to wake at 10 am for the rehearsals for it. Okay? And I did not get up! Okay? I didn’t get up! Okay? I wasn’t even dwelling. Okay?”

Timestamp: 00:27:37

The French-Canadian character added that he went again to sleep after realizing that it was already time for him to be on stage:

“I felt so dangerous once I awakened, that once I awakened, it was time that I needed to be on stage. So I went again to sleep.”

The streamer then learn some feedback from Twitch viewers and replied:

“‘You are such a loser.’ Hear, man. I do not know know what to inform him. Okay? ‘You are such an a**gap.’ No s**t! I knew for a proven fact that Ludwig had a backup plan for certain. Okay?”

The dialog concluded with xQc revealing that he apologized to Ludwig for lacking the occasion:

“Yeah, yeah. I stated I am sorry. It occurs. It is a traditional. It is trash. I used to be sick, yo! Christ, man! Do not get mad at me. Okay, get mad at me. I deserve it. I do not give a f**ok.”

Followers react to the streamer’s reveal

Greater than 140 followers posted their reactions within the feedback part underneath a YouTube clip of xQc’s reveal. This is a snippet of some related ones:

Followers within the YouTube feedback part discussing the streamer lacking out on the particular occasion (Picture through xQc Clips/YouTube)

Ludwig’s Mogul Chessboxing Championship was one in all his most profitable broadcasts on YouTube. Over 300,000 viewers tuned in to look at outstanding web personalities sq. off within the boxing ring.

Ludwig revealed that he spent $1.5 million to host the championship.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



