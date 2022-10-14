xQc reveals having tested positive for COVID following his visit to TwitchCon 2022

Canadian Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” just lately took to his socials to disclose that he has examined optimistic for COVID-19. The streamer additionally acknowledged that he’s but to take the third dose of the vaccination. It ought to be famous that xQc has visited the just lately concluded TwitchCon 2022 in San Diego and is at present residing in fellow streamer Ludwig’s condo in California.

Primarily based on the video, the streamer is at present in discomfort after contracting the illness. Following his revelatory statements, many followers and social media personalities have shared their involved reactions, primarily resulting from the truth that they got here into shut proximity with the Canadian streamer on the Twitch occasion.

After COVID-19 announcement, xQc states that he had not taken the third dosage of vaccine but

As talked about earlier than, the streamer offered his present standing via his Twitter deal with. He stated that he has not obtained the third dose of the vaccine (also referred to as the booster vaccine in a number of components of the world). It’s unclear whether or not the 27-year-old was contaminated whereas attending TwitchCon or from elsewhere.

If it’s the former, then it is a mark of incompetency on the a part of the Twitch committee who had been chargeable for well being and security measures. Moreover, Twitch has been receiving loads of criticism just lately resulting from reported mismanagement brought on by its workers members.

Within the video posted by xQc, he introduced:

“I used to be feeling dangerous so I purchased this testy factor and this factor stated, two strains which is optimistic. I obtained one other one and once more it stated optimistic. I solely obtained two vaccines final 12 months and I did’t get a 3rd one as a result of I am lazy after which, now I get completely obliterated.”

Talking about his well being and the way he’s at present feeling, he acknowledged:

“Respiratory is ok, I’ve a headache, all my muscle mass damage. It looks like I am getting attacked within the muscle mass.”

He concluded the transient video by stating that he would supply additional particulars tomorrow.

Followers react to the Covid replace

Naturally, his followers and supporters had been involved with the sudden COVID-19 announcement from xQc. Many frolicked with the streamer on the Twitch occasion, together with coming into bodily contact with him. Some related reactions are given under:

This isn’t the one replace associated to COVID-19 that has made the rounds just lately. Pharmaceutical firm Pfizer launched statements saying that that they had not carried out thorough checks to see if their vaccine protects in opposition to the COVID-19 virus or not.

As of September 2022, over 360 million Pfizer vaccines have been given to US residents.



