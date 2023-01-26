xQc reveals having “night terrors,” claims being around him is bad

On January 26, throughout a livestream with Adin Ross, Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” revealed that he suffers from episodes of night time terror. For these unfamiliar with the phrase, it refers to parasomniac episodes of screaming, intense concern, and flailing whereas nonetheless asleep.

Whereas talking about psychological issues, xQc narrated a relatively chilling story concerning the time he went to a lodge and blockaded his room with a barrage of furnishings on account of his night time terrors. He asserted:

“Being round me isn’t like, , is one thing, , I do not like that. I really feel prefer it’s unhealthy.”

xQc reveals he suffers from bouts of night time terror, shares photographic proof

Common viewers of xQc will know that the streamer isn’t the fittest, largely on account of his unhealthy life-style. Nonetheless, for many followers, Felix’s newest revelation about his psychological points was a brand new discovery.

Previous to Felix’s story, Adin Ross revealed that he was affected by “psychological points,” which have modified of late, by his personal admission. Responding to Adin’s story, xQc narrated one in all his personal. He described the bouts of night time terror he has had, saying:

“Yeah, bro, I’ve sleep issues like that and it impacts folks round me. Let me present you one thing, I get up at night time proper? And I run like a dumbf**ok. Take a look at this image I despatched you. That is my lodge room, I all the time get up at night time, by accident leaping off, and that is what my lodge room seemed like, you see that?”

(Timestamp: 00:40:06)

The image depicts a group of furnishings lined collectively resembling a type of barrier. Based on the streamer, the night time terrors trigger him to bodily “soar” round and generally even reposition the furnishings out of concern. Right here is the picture in query:

xQc’s lodge room (Picture by way of Twitch)

The Canadian nonchalantly added that it has develop into part of his life:

“I stacked all of the objects. It would not occur, it’s what it’s, bro, it is kinda how it’s. What I am telling is, you see it although? it is like a blockade, proper?”

Web reacts to the story

The clip of the streamer narrating his sleep issues was shared throughout the web, together with the favored livestreaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which, on the time of writing, had garnered a number of regarding feedback. Listed here are among the related reactions:

Most of the feedback identified the fixed squatting incidents that Felix needed to face throughout his time within the US. To learn extra concerning the story, click on right here.



