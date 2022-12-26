xQc responds to Kaceytron’s comments on prominent male streamers being silent over the sexual assault controversy

On December 25, Twitch star Felix “xQc” reacted to a clip that featured streamer Kacey “Kaceytron” sharing her opinions on sure big-name male creators, amidst the Wealthy Campbell sexual assault controversy.

Kaceytron known as out outstanding streamers similar to xQc, Tyler “Trainwreckstv,” and Zack “Asmongold,” saying they’d “scream from the very best mountain” if an argument helped their channel develop.

She went on to say that the aforementioned personalities have been silent in regards to the latest sexual assault allegations leveled in opposition to former One True King (OTK) co-founder, Wealthy Campbell.

Listening to the claims, the French-Canadian streamer didn’t maintain again on his sentiments and responded by saying:

“Relaxation in peace your mind cells. Sorry about that, sir! Anyway, umm… that was f***ing silly as s**t.”

Kaceytron claims outstanding male streamers are silent over the Wealthy Campbell sexual assault controversy, xQc responds

Throughout a Minecraft stream on December 25, followers notified Felix {that a} clip on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, wherein Kaceytron had known as him out amongst others, was gaining traction. Upon wanting on the gist of the submit, Felix remarked:

“I acquired uncovered? Ship it. Again to drama, I assume. Okay. On Christmas; drama on Christmas? What is that this?! The Grinch? Oh my god, dude. The precise Grinch.”

The minute-long Twitch clip began off with Kaceytron sharing her ideas on xQc, Trainwreckstv, and Asmongold by stating:

“xQc or Trainwrecks or Asmon, or who the f**ok ever, will you recognize, scream from the f***ing highest mountain about sexual assault every time it is some kind of drama that helps them. You understand? Or that every time it is some kind of drama that is going to assist them in some kind of a method, then they’re capable of discuss it.”

Timestamp: 00:19:40

She then talked about Twitch streamer AdrianahLee’s sexual assault controversy, saying:

“However I really feel like over the previous week, I’ve simply seen all of those you recognize, outstanding male streamers who’re speaking about the entire AdrianahLee factor, you recognize? Simply be silent about it, and not likely say a lot and it makes me simply must query, like, ‘Oh, are they not saying a lot as a result of they’re pals with Asmongold?'”

The clip concluded with Kaceytron commenting in regards to the “boys membership conduct” and including:

“You understand, like I stated, that is simply me speculating, however I really feel like there’s simply been this sort of boys membership conduct that is been cultivated, the place a number of the most outstanding figures, you recognize…”

xQc was bowled over after watching the clip and responded by stating:

“Okay, that is reputable mind rot! I really feel unhealthy for anyone who thought there was some kind of coherent sentence or any that means behind any of this, and it was going to place some thought into this.”

Followers react to the streamer’s clip

The YouTube feedback part attracted various fan reactions, as greater than 320 group members offered their tackle the streamer’s clip. This is what they needed to say:

Followers within the YouTube feedback part reacting to the streamer’s clip (Picture by way of xQc Clips/YouTube)

On the time of writing, xQc was ranked because the primary streamer on Twitch. His gaming livestreams entice over 55k concurrent viewers and he at present has 11,447,737 followers on his channel.



