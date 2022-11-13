xQc reacts to Trainwreckstv’s comments about Twitch paying streamers like HasanAbi more than others

Felix “xQc” has reacted to a viral clip that includes playing streamer Trainwreckstv. The latter’s feedback about HasanAbi and Pokimane turned the discuss of the city after Kai Cenat’s stream final evening.

Tyler “Trainwreckstv” is strongly towards Twitch’s latest anti-gambling insurance policies and has hinted at creating an alternate streaming platform within the latest previous. Whereas speaking to Adin Ross and Kai Cenat final evening, he insinuated that sure streamers get preferential therapy from the purple platform within the type of higher financial compensation.

xQc, nonetheless, reacted to the clip by saying Tyler was not right in his declare regarding Hasan. This is what he mentioned:

“I do not wish to be on Hasan’s aspect both, however Hasan’s deal is not superb.”

xQc says HasanAbi’s Twitch deal is not as profitable as Trainwreckstv thinks

A clip from in style Simply Chatting streamer Kai Cenat’s livestream went viral after Trainwreckstv indicated that HasanAbi and Pokimane get preferential therapy. The playing content material creator bluntly acknowledged that he and others ought to go away Twitch if they aren’t handled proper, saying:

“They’re solely going to deal with streamers like Hasan and Pokimane, proper? So you have to do flip round, ‘like Nah, f*ck you, we’re greater than each of them instances f*cking 10, and we’ve got communities way more loyal. So both deal with us like that, or we’re f*cking dipping.'”

He additionally advised Adin and Kai that he knew “for a reality” that streamers comparable to Pokimane and HasanAbi, whom he described as having fewer viewers than them, have higher contracts.

Whereas reacting to the clip, xQc supplied some data that contradicted Prepare’s claims, saying:

“I swear to you guys, I am not towards Prepare, I am not towards Trian, okay? I am gonna be sincere chat, okay? After thorough evaluation, I do not wish to be on Hasan’s aspect both, however Hasan’s deal is not superb.”

Timestamp 1:04:58

xQc went on to elucidate that whereas Hasan’s deal wasn’t dangerous, it wasn’t something out of the strange. Repeatedly making a gesture that represents having the thoughts blown, he made certain chat knew that the political streamer’s contract wasn’t tremendous particular. He went on to specific his respect for HasanAbi because the latter runs fewer advertisements and nonetheless makes issues work. xQc mentioned:

“Guys, I respect it although, as a result of Hasan has a decrease density of advertisements, and I do not understand how he did it. I do not assume he has a contract such as you’d assume he’d have.”

When the chat requested him why he was defending Hasan, xQc mentioned that he would not need the Turkish streamer to be on the receiving finish of claims that are not true:

“I do not need folks to throw sh*t at Hasan, proper? As a result of folks assume, ‘Oh, he is making like 20 million, 30 million.’ He is gonna get lots of sh*t for that. However that is not how it’s, that is not how it’s. I am telling you proper now, that is not how it’s.”

Social media reacts to xQc’s take

With xQc refuting Trainwreckstv, the streaming world instantly sniffed out the clip, and r/livestreamfail began buzzing in regards to the former Overwatch professional’s feedback. Listed below are a number of the reactions:

Listed below are a couple of Redditors speculating about how a lot streamers, comparable to HasanAbi, Pokimane, and Trainwreckstv, make from streaming. A few folks additionally introduced up Twitch’s playing ban as a purpose for the Prepare’s latest assaults:

xQc and HasanAbi have had a number of variations previously, with a number of on-line feuds taking place this yr alone. Nevertheless, they’ve resolved their points, as is clear from the Overwatch professional’s protection of HasanAbi.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



