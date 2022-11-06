xQc rants about parasocial behavior from audience after nyyxxii drama takes over Reddit

Felix “xQc” has come underneath heavy scrutiny from a bit of his viewership after nyyxxii, the British streamer he has been going out with, was filmed kissing one other lady on yesterday’s Adin Ross stream. Each the streamers had been hanging out at Adin’s place and partying when the incident happened.

As clips started circulating on the web, Felix got here underneath hearth as many began criticizing him for being okay together with his “girlfriend” kissing others on dwell stream. The streamer was clearly pissed off with the remarks that his viewers had been making and at across the six-hour mark of at the moment’s stream, he known as them out for attempting to create a story that disregarded his emotions.

Saying that he is proper right here and is able to making selections about his private life with out individuals on the web always assuming issues, xQc exclaimed:

“Brother, I am proper right here man. Like, what’s up? We’re chilling. Like, holy f*ck, I do not even know what’s occurring anymore. It is insane.”

“Attempting to dictate every part”: xQc has had sufficient of individuals judging and criticizing him for a way he lives his life

xQc has been turning heads locally ever since he kissed nyyxxii on his stream days after the Adept drama over the Halloween weekend. By being intimate with the British streamer and influencer on stream, the previous Overwatch Professional had already began a dialogue about his new relationship on numerous social media boards and posts.

Whereas initially accepted by a lot of the viewers, nyyxxii appeared to have incurred the wrath of many after she kissed one other lady on Adin Ross’ stream after asking xQc if he was positive with it. As tales and criticism surfaced on-line, Felix himself turned a subject of dialogue as individuals started labeling him numerous not-so-nice issues.

Whereas reacting to the clips through the preliminary hours of the stream, xQc needed to spell out that he was not in a relationship, and the truth that a lot of his viewers thought in any other case appears to be the first cause for lots of the impolite feedback.

After bearing with it for hours, the Canadian streamer was lastly at his restrict and began ranting in regards to the parasocial conduct of lots of the individuals speaking in regards to the incident.

He mentioned:

“I spent the entire night time swimming within the pool, getting drunk, and I do not actually keep in mind half this sh*t. I do not keep in mind half the f*cking night time.”

He defined that whereas individuals had been expressing their outrage and disapproval on-line, he was really having enjoyable on the occasion.

He continued:

“Whereas all people was complaining and writing like, hate feedback or some sh*t. Writing tales and I, bro, I used to be swimming the within the pool after which I used to be sleeping.”

xQc didn’t admire individuals making memes about his manhood and accused them of attempting to dictate his life for him.

He acknowledged:

“Like, you act prefer it’s some form of a protection mechanism. It is bizarre to see all people, like, attempt to dwell for me, really feel for me, suppose for me, wanna act for me. Like, it is only a bizarre insane realm the place everyone seems to be attempting to do every part for me.”

Expounding the on the identical thought, he continued:

“It is like, all people is attempting to dictate every part. Even the best way I am feeling, speaking and the best way I am responding to issues. Like, ‘Dude that is cope, dude that did not occur.'”

“You possibly can’t have it each methods”: Reddit reactions to the clip

Redditors had loads to say in regards to the clip of xQc criticizing individuals for what he believed to be false narratives. Whereas some had been sympathetic to his points, many had been of the opinion that by displaying and speaking about his private life on numerous streams, the streamer couldn’t blame his viewers for reacting to issues that occur on-line.

Streaming shouldn’t be a simple job contemplating the lengthy time period a few of them keep on-line in entrance of 1000’s of individuals. The Overwatch professional is without doubt one of the largest content material creators on Twitch and has a large viewers who tunes in to observe his lengthy streams every day and parasocial conduct has change into the norm in a lot of his content material.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes



