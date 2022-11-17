xQc publicly confirms he is not seeing nyyxxii anymore on stream

Felix “xQc” is as soon as once more the discuss of the city. Followers went ballistic after the content material creator revealed that he was not seeing nyyxxii on his most up-to-date stream. The 2 made headlines earlier this month for kissing whereas the Canadian was dwell streaming. For many who do not know, nyyxxii made a shock look on Felix’s stream on November 2, and their intimate interplay drew many reactions from the streaming neighborhood.

Whereas xQc has gone on report claiming that he’s not in a relationship with nyyxxii, the newest stream from the Canadian means that they don’t seem to be even courting casually anymore.

xQc reveals he “broke it off” with nyyxxii and provides his causes

Whereas xQc was reacting to a video about meals, a viewer requested him whether or not the streamer was watching the clip to arrange for meals made by his “UK woman.” This was when the previous Overwatch Professional revealed that he and nyyxxii had been not collectively:

“I am not. I am not seeing her anymore.”

As anticipated, the clip the place he stated this made fairly the impression on chat, and shortly it was being shared everywhere in the web. Inside hours of being posted on Twitch, it accrued over 50,000 views.

Chat had extra questions on the entire state of affairs, and the streamer needed to deal with them. xQc revealed the precise method he parted methods with nyyxxii. He additionally seemed to be studying out the related direct messages he despatched her:

“I stated, ‘You had been dealt an extremely exhausting hand, and you probably did good. I personally like your qualities. You are good individuals. Issues simply do not align, I am sorry.’ So I simply broke it off together with her.”

xQc then gave his causes for why he thought they need to break up:

“I felt prefer it was simply wanted. That was one thing I needed to do. And… I would slightly do it now than wait after which construct as much as some form of bizarre factor. I did not need to f**king do some loopy stuff that I’d remorse or no matter.

Feeling that it was the appropriate time to go their separate methods, he additional acknowledged:

“I simply thought that simply slicing it there was one strategy to do it. I believed it was respectful, I believed it was respectable. And I did not need to give an additional clarification right now. That is it. I do not assume I did something improper on this entire interplay.”

Social media reactions

This is how r/LivestreamFail and followers reacted to the information of him breaking apart with nyyxxii:

xQc had simply gotten out of a really lengthy relationship with Sam “Adept” when he began seeing nyyxxii. His on-and-off relationship with Adept has led to quite a few controversies, and it is nonetheless a scorching subject locally. Presently, it seems his newest “breakup” can also be getting an identical remedy.

