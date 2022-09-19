xQc offers to refund half money lent to Slicker if Trainwrecks pays other half
Felix “xQc” has offered to put an end to the Slicker controversy by paying half the amount owed to those who lent the streamer money if TrainwrecksTV helps pay the other half.
Twitch streamer Slicker has been making headlines in the streaming community lately, courtesy of multiple people accusing him of not paying back money after borrowing from them. This includes both his audience members and other streamers. Fans have lauded Felix for his generous offer, while others feel that there is no way to accurately give back the money.
Gambling on Twitch has been a contentious issue for quite some time now, with many people feeling it should not be allowed on the Amazon-owned platform. That said, famous streamers, such as xQc and TrainwrecksTV, have been proponents of gambling in the form of Slots, the ninth-most-watched category in the last month above popular games such as Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone.
Social media debates xQc’s idea to help Slicker pay back debt by splitting it between himself and TrainwrecksTV
Gambling streamers have become all the rage now on Twitch. Fortnite, once synonymous with gaming and streaming, was below Slots in the most-watched category on the platform last week.
According to Twitch Tracker, people have watched a whopping nine million hours of Slots in the last week alone. That is more than World of Warcraft’s 8.4 million, Fortnite’s 7.9 million, and Call of Duty: Warzone’s 5.3 million.
While there are dedicated slot streamers like Roshtein, gaming content creators have also inculcated it into their regular schedules, mostly due to highly lucrative sponsorship deals. Sullygnome lists TrainwrecksTV and xQc as the second and third-most watched Slots streamers in the last 30 days, respectively, with a combined watch time of more than eight million hours.
The Slicker drama unfolded over the course of the last day after his Twitch mods revealed him as a scammer for allegedly using money borrowed from friends and fans to gamble. Here is the entire stream of him apologizing about the incident.
xQc, being one of the biggest gambling streamers on the platform, came up with a solution to the problem, saying:
“I’ll throw an offer out there. Okay, I’ll throw a curveball, okay? And I will stick to my word. If Train wants to, if he wants to join forces with me on a 50/50 split. Okay? I will refund half of anybody who’s been scammed of any money. A singular dollar, with proof will go through to all of them, if Trainwrecks wants go 50/50. How about that?”
Apprehensive of the problems involving tallying the correct amount of money that should be returned to their rightful owners, xQc wanted to make sure the figures would be checked thoroughly:
“As long as there is solid proof, and the numbers add up and it gets check on both his side and their side. So, double proof, kind of easy to do. We can do it.”
While it does seem fair to compensate the victims of Slicker, a substantial amount of people feel that bailing the streamer out like this will only enable his toxic behavior. Calling for some proper consequences, plenty of netizens on the LivestreamFail subreddit and Twitter were of the opinion that nobody should help Slicker out of this mess.
To many, the notion of two gambling streamers, xQc and TrainwrecksTV, helping Slicker pay back their debts was part of the problem.
People on the internet have started making fun of the situation.
Pokimane calls on Twitch to ban gambling streams
The drama has reignited the debate about allowing gambling on Twitch, with more prominent streamers such as Pokimane calling the Amazon-owned platform to ban slots and other similar categories.
Pokimane’s tweets have received overwhelming support, accruing over a hundred thousand likes in a few hours. Other streamers such as HasanAbi have also commented on the issue, saying the inaction on the part of the platform is probably due to the immense popularity of the genre.
HasanAbi has been a vocal critic of the gambling meta and has called out streamers like xQc and TrainwrecksTV in the past.
A recent Bloomberg report detailing how some Twitch users were influenced by their favorite streamers to start gambling made the rounds on the internet a few months ago. One can read all about it here.
