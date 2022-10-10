xQc, Ludwig, Valkyrae, and others finally meet Minecraft star Dream at TwitchCon 2022

Minecraft star Clay “Dream” traveled to San Diego to attend this 12 months’s American TwitchCon and managed to satisfy a number of outstanding streaming personalities.

Twitch sensation Felix “xQc” took to Twitter to share an image that he took with Clay, and claimed that he “1v1’d” the latter in actual life at TwitchCon 2022 San Diego.

Common streaming personalities share their interactions with Dream at TwitchCon 2022

Final month, Clay revealed, by means of a YouTube Group publish, that his “masks is coming off,” and that he would meet his followers and different streaming personalities in-person in San Diego:

“My subsequent add will likely be me face revealing. The masks is coming off, and George is lastly transferring to Florida with the Dream Group! Then again to some epic Minecraft… (plus Minecraft manhunt in actual life quickly?!) So many superior issues to return. Tremendous nervous, but additionally extremely excited for future! I can not wait to begin assembly you guys in-person.”

On October 8, Clay lastly made his first ever public look at TwitchCon 2022, and obtained collectively together with his fanbase in addition to many outstanding Twitch and YouTube Gaming streamers.

SAN DIEGO DAY 1 OVER was so superior getting to satisfy so many creators and followers 🙂 love you guys

YouTube Gaming personalities Ludwig Ahgren and Rachell “Valkyrae” didn’t shrink back from posting about their interactions with the Minecraft YouTuber. Ludwig shared an image from the conference’s photograph sales space, stating:

“You do not need to know what else occurred within the photograph sales space with Dream.”

Valkyrae shared an image that featured Clay sporting an eyepatch:

Minecraft content material creator Antfrost additionally met Clay at TwitchCon 2022, expressing pleasure:

Common Twitch streamer Ph1LzA revealed that Dream was his “neighbor” in San Diego:

Apart from verified Twitter customers and streamers, a number of members of the streaming group shared healthful photos with the Minecraft star at TwitchCon:

Why was Dream sporting an eyepatch at TwitchCon 2022?

Throughout a Twitch Rivals occasion, Clay defined why he was sporting an eyepatch at TwitchCon 2022. He revealed that he had harm himself and speculated that he may need fallen off the bed:

“Okay, that is the longest story ever, aka, I used to be sleeping. I get up, and my fingers in my head, blood throughout my head. I feel, like, I cracked my cranium a bit. So, they’re like, ‘Oh my god, like, what the f**okay occurred?’ Blood dripping on my fingers. I get a towel, I put it towards my face, making an attempt to determine like, what occurred, after which I find yourself like, realizing that I fell up and doing, hit my head on the facet desk.”

He additionally talked about that he scrapped his knee and had rug burns “throughout”:

“It knocked me out as a result of I ragdolled and I f***ing scrapped my knee and my shoulder towards the facet, and I’ve, like, rug burns throughout and bruises.”

Dream is likely one of the largest Minecraft content material creators on the web, having began his YouTube channel again in 2019. Since then, he has gone on to amass greater than 30.9 million subscribers and a pair of.7 billion video views.



