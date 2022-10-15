xQc explains sudden stream break following TwitchCon 2022

Well-liked Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” gave his followers an replace concerning his sudden stream break following the TwitchCon 2022 occasion. The creator revealed that he’s sick and wishes a brief respite from his rigorous streaming schedule.

For context, the 26-year-old creator lately attended the controversial TwitchCon 2022 occasion and arranged a small meet and greet for followers. Shortly thereafter, xQc missed his October 13 dwell broadcast, leaving followers involved.

The Canadian streamer subsequently took to his official Twitter deal with and posted a video confirming his COVID-19 an infection. The content material creator admitted that he’s in a foul temper however plans to routinely replace his followers concerning his well being standing. He famous:

“It looks like getting attacked within the muscle tissues.”

xQc updates his followers concerning his sudden break from streaming after getting sick

Many Twitch streamers have developed a strict streaming schedule distinctive to them as they commonly stream for over 12 hours a day.

Equally, xQc has sustained a grueling streaming schedule since his early days. With that being mentioned, the previous Overwatch professional is greatest identified for placing a cease to his common life solely when he is returning to his homeland or experiencing sure security hazards.

And that is exactly what involved his followers when he missed his most up-to-date livestream.

After not going dwell on October 13, followers of xQc had been left perplexed. In the end, just a few hours later, the streamer dropped a video confirming that he’d examined optimistic and wanted time to get better. He mentioned:

“That is my COVID diary that nobody requested for. I’m feeling dangerous, so I purchased this take a look at factor and it’s acquired two traces, proper, which is optimistic. I acquired one other one and it’s optimistic once more.”

The Canadian spoke about getting two vaccinations final yr, however skipped the third one as a result of he was “lazy.” Persevering with his prepare of thought, he additional added:

“I solely acquired two vaccines final yr after which I did not get a 3rd one as a result of I am lazy and now I’m getting completely obliterated. Respiration is okay. I’ve a headache. All my muscle tissues damage. It looks like getting attacked within the muscle tissues. Yeah, that’s about it. I’ll report tomorrow with extra developments. Okay bye “

Social media showers xQc with healthful messages

The replace was clipped and shared on a number of social media platforms, garnering a plethora of reactions on-line. On YouTube alone, the clip has managed to rake in over 286k views and hundreds of feedback.

Naturally, the abrupt COVID-19 revelation alarmed Felix’s followers. Many viewers and streamers despatched their greatest needs and showered him with healthful messages. Some even urged him to take a essential break earlier than returning to streaming.

This is what followers needed to say:

Followers response (Picture through YouTube)

Followers response (Picture through YouTube)

xQc is undoubtedly probably the most distinguished names in content material creation. Boasting over 11 million followers on Twitch alone, the Canadian has accrued an enormous fanbase prior to now few years.

Opting to take a much-needed relaxation and facilitate his restoration, it stays to be seen how lengthy his break will final.

