Felix “xQc” was the most-watched Twitch streamer final month, based on TwitchMetrics. In his rise to the highest, the gamer has needed to put in an ungodly variety of hours into streaming per day, which in all probability didn’t go away a lot time for him to scrub his room, as has been evidenced by a video circulating on-line.

Yesterday, YouTube star PewDiePie reacted to xQc’s garbage-strewn room tour in his “Streamer Fails (High 1)” video, calling Felix out for not cleansing his room. Whereas reacting to Reddit content material on right now’s stream, the Canadian streamer discovered a clip of the response and tried to defend himself for not disposing of the leftover meals and drinks, saying:

“Like Dave’s hen, with the fries and the pickles or no matter, proper? Once they go unhealthy, it smells first rate.”

“The uneaten meals? Oh, that is simply unhealthy dude”: PewDiePie reacts to xQc’s soiled room

In a latest video, YouTube star Felix “PewDiePie” reacted to an previous clip of xQc’s gaming room and was shocked at what number of takeout packets and ingesting glasses had been piled on the PC desk and the ground.

Timestamp 16:17

Discovering it each humorous and gross, probably the most subscribed-to YouTube creator opined that holding piles of cups continues to be bearable, however not disposing of meals packets with rotting meals is a giant no:

“The drinks, I am like okay. However the uneaten meals? Oh, that is simply unhealthy dude.”

The YouTuber then proceeded to record the names of the quick meals joints whose branding he might see on the packets on the ground. He even had a principle as to why the streamer had such a cluttered room:

“We received Subway, Starbucks, McDonalds… we received the spiel. What do you suppose? You are simply streaming, all like, 24/7.”

Additionally on the stream was fellow content material creator CinnamonToastKen, who in contrast the mess to folks having hoarding issues:

“You simply throw your bag over that pile? I’ve reacted to hoarder movies that look rather a lot like this.”

Timestamp 0:43:07

xQc, whereas reacting to this condemnation, had a singular rebuttal. He elaborated to his viewers that Dave’s hen smells “first rate” when it is left to go stale:

“Guys, no joke. Guys, I do not know if about this, okay? No person can relate to this in all probability, however Dave’s hen, when it like, goes unhealthy over a few days. Like 5 days or no matter, it really smells kinda good.”

Fan reactions to PewDiePie’s criticism

Followers of the Juicer instantly began criticizing him for the soiled room, calling him out for not throwing away rotting meals. Many even began supporting PewDiePie, calling him the “higher Felix”:

Followers didn’t agree with the streamer’s opinion (Picture through xQc/Twitch)

Followers giving their opinion on the clip (Picture through xQc Clips/YouTube)

The Juicer’s present setup appears to be like approach cleaner than earlier than, so it may be assumed that he has in the end received his act collectively. The variability streamer repeatedly attracts 60K+ concurrent viewers to his channel, making him one of many largest gaming content material creators on the web.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh