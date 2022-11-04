xQc argues with Overwatch 2 teammate, is left speechless following joke about his new girlfriend

Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” has to place up with greater than his fair proportion of insults. That is what made an interplay with an Overwatch 2 teammate on one in all his latest streams so fascinating.

The previous Overwatch professional bought into an argument with one in all his teammates that lasted by all the match.

By the top of the sport, the latter mentioned he was simply distracted in the course of the aggressive match as a result of he was taking a look at specific footage of xQc’s new girlfriend, nyyxxii, on his different monitor. The remark appeared to get to him as he was left speechless with a smirk on his face. His teammate quipped:

“Bro, I am simply distracted proper now. I’ve your girlfriend b*tt-naked on my different monitor proper now.”

xQc will get roasted by Overwatch 2 teammate

The Juicer has been grinding aggressive matches of Overwatch 2 on his streams. When the previous skilled participant completed his placement video games, he was ranked Diamond 1, the best rank that one can obtain in placements. He at present sits comfortably within the Prime 500 gamers on the aggressive ladder.

He performed a aggressive match on the map Midtown, enjoying as Winston, his signature hero. One of many DPS gamers on his group, enjoying Genji, was ranting all through the sport whereas praising his personal gameplay. The Genji participant took out each of the enemy group’s helps in extra time, setting his group as much as win. xQc sealed the victory after taking out the enemy Winston and Cassidy.

On the finish of the sport, his teammate continued praising himself as “God.” This appeared to have gotten on the streamer’s nerves as he informed him to hunt assist for his psychological state. xQc exclaimed:

“Get some assist ASAP. You want some assist ASAP, you might be shedding it! You’re extra delusional than you might be annoying, that is f****** loopy!”

As they have been watching the sport’s outstanding second, which occurred to go to xQc and his Winston, the teammate appeared to apologize by saying he was merely distracted in the course of the recreation. Feeling curious, the favored streamer requested for extra particulars. To his annoyance, the participant responded that his consideration was being pulled away by specific pictures of the Juicer’s girlfriend on his aspect monitor.

xQc broke up together with his former girlfriend, Sammy “Adept”, again in September. The Canadian not too long ago revealed that he’s relationship one other Twitch streamer, nyyxxii. The latter additionally has an OnlyFans account.

The roast appeared to get to xQc as he was left speechless whereas queuing up for his subsequent aggressive match. To make issues worse, he ended up getting the identical Genji participant in his recreation for the subsequent 5 matches.

All through the subsequent few bouts, their chaotic back-and-forth continued. The 2 high-ranking gamers even determined to begin queueing up collectively earlier than the top of the stream.

