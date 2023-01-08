xQc and Adept legally married claims viral tweet, Twitch streamers filing for divorce according to post

A Twitter put up made on January 8 that has been rocking the streaming neighborhood suggests Twitch powerhouse Felix “xQc” Lengyel and content material creator Samantha “Adept” Lopez seem to have been secretly married to one another and are submitting for divorce.

Elliot (@miguelxmiggy) tweeted an image of what they declare to be public data of the streamer duo’s divorce filings in Texas from November 2022. The put up went viral on r/LivestreamFail earlier than being deleted hours after a clip of Adept displaying up at xQc’s home on his final stream gained important traction on the subreddit.

Wait… @xQc . You and Adept are legally married??? Is that what the entire thing on right this moment’s stream about? Wait… @xQc. You and Adept are legally married??? Is that what the entire thing on right this moment’s stream about? https://t.co/qwJMofiDRP

Beneath the “Occasions and Orders of the Court docket” part of the report are a collection of data relating to a Non permanent Restraining Order, which could very properly be why there was shouting about violating a courtroom order after Samantha interrupted Felix whereas he was streaming.

@xQc If anybody’s asking, these are public data. Apparently, they’re submitting for a divorce. Loopy. @xQc If anybody’s asking, these are public data. Apparently, they’re submitting for a divorce. Loopy.

“This drama simply retains getting crazier”: Reddit reacts to xQc and Adept’s ongoing drama

The streamer couple has been embroiled in drama for quite a few months since they began discussing private causes for his or her most up-to-date breakup on stream again in September. Airing their grievances in public brought on many to criticize them, as their emotionally charged on-stream clashes brought on extra hurt than good to their relationship.

xQc and Adept have had an on-and-off relationship for a few years, and the streamers have been thought-about an influence couple up to now. Nevertheless, cracks of their relationship grew to become obvious in September after the previous Overwatch participant claimed that he was made to decide on between his girlfriend and household.

What has shocked the neighborhood, nevertheless, is that neither celebration has ever provided any info relating to their being married, all the time referring to one another as “boyfriend” or “girlfriend.” Many reacted to Elliot’s put up on Reddit, which is now not obtainable. Here is what one particular person stated:

“So he secretly married her in Texas? This drama simply retains getting crazier.”

A clip titled “Violating Court docket Order” went viral on r/LivestreamFail, reaching over 150K views on the time of writing. It presents the a part of the current stream the place Adept and xQc have been having a non-public dialogue that was picked up by the mic earlier than the streamer muted it.

Many of the feedback on Twitter and Reddit have been overtly anti-Adept, with many discussing alimony and the way a lot cash xQc may lose within the courtroom settlement. Right here is how the neighborhood reacted once they came upon the streamer couple is perhaps married:

@miguelxmiggy @xQc If any financially sound individual (regardless of if man or lady) is studying this, please keep in mind. MARRIAGE IS A SCAM! don’t ever marry, it is going to be the most important mistake of your life @miguelxmiggy @xQc If any financially sound individual (regardless of if man or lady) is studying this, please keep in mind. MARRIAGE IS A SCAM! don’t ever marry, it is going to be the most important mistake of your life

Suffice it to say that the information has been the speak of the streaming world because it broke roughly an hour in the past. Those that are out of the loop and would really like a concise abstract explaining the current drama between them from final 12 months can learn this text.

