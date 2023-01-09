xQc addresses rumors after tweet claiming he was married to Adept went viral on social media

Felix “xQc” and Samantha “Adept” have been on the middle of a significant scandal within the final couple of hours after a tweet claiming that the 2 had been married and at the moment submitting for divorce went viral on social media.

Felix, nevertheless, has vehemently denied these claims and addressed the rumors in his newest stream. He dismissed these claims, saying:

“I’m not married, I used to be by no means married, okay? Everybody that has been watching me stream for six years know my precise mindset about this. They know my precise mindset. Everyone is aware of phrase for phrase the issues that I have been saying for years. That I’d by no means be married for the remainder of my life.”

The 2 content material creators have been the topic of plenty of controversies in the previous couple of months due to a really public breakup, which has resulted in lots of people in the neighborhood speaking about their private lives.

“It is not at all times what you assume it’s!”: xQc clarifies the restraining order from the viral tweet, and says it is fairly widespread in instances like his

The publish by a Twitter person named Elliot (@miguelxmiggy) claimed that the 2 streamers, who’re identified to have dated on and off for a few years, had been getting divorced. Since xQc is likely one of the hottest streamers on Twitch, the publish rapidly blew up, forcing him to deal with it on right this moment’s stream.

Wait… @xQc . You and Adept are legally married??? Is that what the entire thing on right this moment’s stream about? Wait… @xQc. You and Adept are legally married??? Is that what the entire thing on right this moment’s stream about? https://t.co/qwJMofiDRP

After claiming that he had by no means married anybody and had no intention of ever getting married, xQc hinted that what was being inferred by most individuals from the publish wasn’t true and that him saying he was not married ought to enable them to “put two and two collectively.” The most probably clarification is that he’s hinting at some authorized problems that he’s not at liberty to expose.

“I used to be by no means married, what-so-f*cking ever. It has by no means occurred, okay? Some will say, ‘Effectively, dude. What concerning the factor…’ That may require you, to grasp how these items work and put two and two collectively.”

Timestamp 0:24:45

xQc then addressed the restraining order being referred to within the tweet, saying that it was not what most individuals had been pondering.

“What you assume is a restraining order within the grand scheme of issues, okay? It is not at all times what you assume it’s! Okay?”

He additional acknowledged {that a} restraining order was fairly widespread in instances like his:

“In a case like that, this can be very widespread. It comes with it, okay? But it surely’s not what you most likely assume it’s. Honest sufficient? Okay, cool.”

xQc requested his followers to not be too parasocial and respect his privateness. Round 35 minutes into the stream, he additionally hinted that issues have been like this for fairly a while. He additionally talked about that he couldn’t focus on sure subjects as a result of authorized ramifications.

“I actually want you guys understood and you were not this stupid-minded about this. ‘Trigger it is a crucial and severe subject, okay… That is nothing new, okay? I am unable to say sure issues, okay? And its been like this, that is it. It is alleged to be like that. Honest sufficient?”

r/LivestreamFail reacts to xQc speaking concerning the viral tweet

The r/LivestreamFail subreddit is stuffed with followers and others in the neighborhood debating the rumors, with many referencing the authorized marriage legal guidelines in Texas. Listed here are among the notable reactions:

xQc and Adept had a public confrontation druing livestream again in September after the previous had claimed that he was made to decide on between his girlfriend and household.

