xQc addresses leaks about Adept calling nyyxxii and his subsequent breakup with the British streamer

Felix “xQc” has been the speak of the city for the final couple of hours since his new relationship drama with Courtney “nyyxxii” took the Twitch neighborhood by storm, particularly after leaked DMs prompt Adept had referred to as the British streamer a few days in the past.

Felix confirmed that he and nyyxxii had been not seeing one another after which went on to make clear the function of his former associate Sam “Adept” within the breakup within the wake of varied Twitter and Reddit posts claiming that she had one thing to do with it. Whereas explaining the entire state of affairs, xQc revealed that Adept was damage and had suspicions about him dishonest on her:

“I feel she is extra damage than she ought to be. As a result of she thinks that I engaged with this new particular person whereas we had been courting. So she thinks that I presumably cheated.”

xQc retells the drama involving nyyxxii and Adept and explains how he dealt with accusations of dishonest

Whereas explaining the entire story that finally led to him breaking issues off with nyyxxii (who he had been publicly seeing for the reason that begin of November), xQc talked in regards to the automotive state of affairs that has been a subject of competition amongst his followers for the final couple of days.

The streamer defined that he had referred to as Adept to his home to clear issues up about each the automotive and his relationship with nyyxxii. The 2 started speaking, and the subject of dishonest ultimately arose. Acknowledging that his former associate was feeling damage, xQc mentioned:

“I am like okay, however I did not… So it was like, you could possibly say it was an in depth name I suppose. It was two days in between, okay? After which she simply thought that I presumably cheated. And I’ve nothing to f*cking disguise.”

Telling his viewers that he did not thoughts if individuals leaked his messages or recordings, he went on to elucidate that he had given his cellphone to Adept to show that he had not cheated:

“In the event you assume I cheated otherwise you assume I presumably cheated, here is my cellphone. And you may scroll by way of all of the f*cking logs and see the place the convo begins at. So you possibly can know that the way in which I met this particular person was like: I take a look at my DMs, and I used to be like, ‘Yo, what’s up?’ And on the identical day, we went on a date.”

Whereas scrolling by way of the messages, Adept apparently noticed one thing that made her name nyyxxii on Discord by way of xQc’s cellphone. In line with the streamer, she mentioned one thing alongside the traces of:

“He is mendacity to you. Do not insult me.”

Taking duty for the mishap, xQc advised his chat that it was his fault for letting others undergo his cellphone:

“It is sort of my fault for letting her take my cellphone and taking my cellphone to have that convo. However I am not a cheater. I am fairly open.”

Afterward, he additionally claimed that his determination to interrupt issues off with nyyxxii was not completely based mostly on what went down together with her and Adept. Apparently, he had heard issues about her from others that brought on him to vary his thoughts about her.

“The issue that I had on the similar time was that I had these verified individuals telling me some tales about Courtney. That made me, just about, not align together with her as an entire.”

Timestamp 10:25:16

xQc additionally added that he didn’t need to proceed seeing nyyxxii, lest he remorse it later:

“I felt prefer it was simply wanted. That was one thing I needed to do. And… I would fairly do it now than wait after which construct as much as some form of bizarre factor. I did not need to f**king do some loopy stuff that I might remorse or no matter.”

He was of the opinion that whereas what occurred with Adept taking his cellphone and calling nyyxxii was not a superb factor, that was not the first purpose for the breakup:

“I get it. Issues went mistaken. However I’ve to be trustworthy, issues had been gonna find yourself that means no matter what occurred that evening. Due to what… some issues that I heard throughout that day. Okay? That is it.”

How did followers react to xQc’s story?

Followers and r/LivestreamFail had a area day with a lot drama. A number of clips of xQc’s lengthy conversations had been shared on the subreddit. Here’s a compilation of fan reactions:

xQc is likely one of the hottest streamers on Twitch, with over 11.4 million followers to his title. He has an enormous viewers and pulls in round 60,000 common concurrent viewers each day. Through the years, he has spoken about his relationships on stream a number of occasions, just like the time he and Adept had an emotionally charged battle after their breakup in September.

With a lot of his personal life changing into the topic of his streams, lots of his followers have been accused of being too parasocial.

A working example is the clip above, the place some Redditors even discovered the alleged second Adept referred to as nyyxxii whereas the latter was streaming. The clip was considered greater than 50,000 occasions inside hours of it being posted on r/LivestreamFail.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



