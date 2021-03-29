XLIF Surgery Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2028 || DePuy Synthes, Spine Wave, Tyber Medical LLC

A New market study, titled XLIF Surgery market provides thorough overview of the market. XLIF Surgery market identifies industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, provides industry insights and offers competitive intelligence. This market report carries out an assessment of the growth rate and the market value of industry based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Furthermore, leading factors such as market drivers, market restraints and competitive analysis are studied with the SWOT analysis. A professional survey report including top most global players analysis with CAGR during Forecasts year 2027 and XLIF Surgery market up and down. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a local development status, comprising market size. The report encompasses the competition landscape entailing share analysis of the key players in the XLIF Surgery market based on their revenues and other significant factors. Further, it covers the several developments made by the prominent players of the market.

XLIF Surgery Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

DePuy Synthes

Spine Wave, Inc

Tyber Medical LLC

Zimmer Biomet

K2M, Inc

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc

Titan Spine, Inc

OsteoMed

NuVasive

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Product

XLIF Interbody Cages

XLIF Interbody Fusion Systems

By End-User

Hospitals

Spinal Surgery Centers

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

XLIF (Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion) surgery is a specified medical procedure that is minimally-invasive and designed for treating back or leg pain. This pain is generally due to the degeneration of discs of the spine. This procedure involves patients on their sides which help surgeons gain access to each individual discs of the patient and treat the disorders, whilst avoiding any muscle or tissue.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the number of minimally invasive procedures carried out worldwide; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Higher prevalence of patients suffering from spinal disorders is expected to boost the growth of the market

Greater volume of population belonging to geriatric group who are more prone to suffer from various spinal disorders; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Greater capital expenditure required for these procedures; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Strict levels of regulatory procedure and compliances for product approvals is expected to hinder the growth of the market

XLIF Surgery Market trends and dynamics:

– Supply and demand (2021-2027)

– Current trends/opportunities/challenges

– Market segments and sub-segments

– Technological breakthroughs

– Market size (2021-2027)

– Value chain and stakeholder analysis

– Competitive landscape

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1: Definition, Market overview & Market Scope, Applications of XLIF Surgery, Market Segment by Regions.

Chapter 2: Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure.

Chapter 3: Market Segmentation, Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Competitive analysis.

Chapter 4: Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis, Sales Analysis, Sales Price Analysis.

Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan, XLIF Surgery Segment Market Analysis.

Chapter 7 and 8: The XLIF Surgery Segment Market Analysis, Major Manufacturers Analysis of XLIF Surgery.

Chapter 9: Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type.

Chapter 10: Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis.

Chapter 11: XLIF Surgery Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 12, 13: XLIF Surgery sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and Reliable data source.

Key Developments in the Market:

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, NuVasive, Inc. announced that their proprietary XLIF surgery products termed as “Cohere XLIF” which is designed for XLIF and lateral single-position surgery is an innovative pioneer in Porous PEEK implants offerings. Further innovations and advancements are ongoing as the company looks to incorporate “Porous PEEk” technology in their product offerings.

In April 2019, NuVasive, Inc. announced the commercialization and first-usage of their proprietary “Advanced Materials Science” implant portfolio’s “Cohere XLIF consisting of the company’s innovative “Porous PEEK” technology. The transition from existing offerings has been smooth from “PEEK” to “Cohere XLIF” with further innovations and expanded product offerings expected.

In March 2019, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Paradigm Spine, LLC along with its major product offering; “Coflex Interlaminar Stabilization” device. This acquisition is an expansion of the growth strategy devised by RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. keeping in mind the growing need for effective spinal implants solutions and product offerings.

Key Influence of the XLIF Surgery Market:

What was the XLIF Surgery Market size, growth trends and market forecast? What will be the CAGR of XLIF Surgery Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments were most attractive for investments? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the XLIF Surgery Market was the market leader in 2021?

