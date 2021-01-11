Xiaomi’s new Mi Smart Speaker is already on sale

Xiaomi diversifies in the French market with a connected speaker that competes directly with Google Nest Mini by integrating the Google Assistant.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker: a real alternative to the Google Nest Mini

There are plenty of smart speakers out there, and if you want a quality model with the Google Assistant, then you should definitely find what you’re looking for in the new Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker.

The latter is equipped with a 12 watt speaker that allows you to listen to your favorite music with good power and you will also have high quality sound as it is compatible with the DTS format. Thanks to the Google Assistant, you can also interact with other connected devices in your home or simply start your playlist through your streaming service (Spotify, YouTube Music, Deezer …). Of course, you also have the opportunity to ask him questions, e.g. For example, knowing the weather forecast, the travel time to an address or even adding an appointment to your calendar.

It was launched in France at a price of 59.99 euros and benefits from an introductory offer that allows it to be viewed for 49.99 euros. We also have a good plan for a Crucial 500GB SSD.

Why order this Smart Connected Speaker?

Very good alternative to Google Nest MiniAudio quality and DTS compatibility Google Assistant integration

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.