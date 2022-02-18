Xiaomi’s new gaming smartphone is here

Xiaomi launched its own line of gaming smartphones a few years ago, calling it the Black Shark. The latter is joined by many other brands such as Asus, Razer and Lenovo. Today the Black Shark 4 Pro is presented and comes to the shops at a more than attractive price.

Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro: a monster of power optimized for gaming

With the Black Shark 4 Pro, Xiaomi wanted to satisfy the most demanding mobile gamers and for this the brand has gone full blast both in terms of display and raw performance.

This model is equipped with a very nice 6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. That’s not all, as the panel is capable of a 144Hz refresh rate with a brightness of 1300 nits and HDR10+ compatibility. Gaming requires a very low response time and the touch lag is only 8.3 milliseconds for multi-touch.

For the audio part, the Black Shark 4 Pro has been promoted to the top of the podium in the DXO Audio Ranking, so you will have excellent sound quality.

Horizontal magnetic triggers are located at the top of the screen, like a classic controller, giving you access to more in-game features.

Where Xiaomi put the package is under the hood of the latter:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G RAM 8 GB in LPDDR5 Storage: 128 GB in UFS 3.1

To avoid overheating, Xiaomi has opted for a liquid cooling system that encloses the processor. The manufacturer announces a reduction of 18 degrees when fully heated.

You can also take pictures with the large 64-megapixel sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle and a 5-megapixel macro mode. You have to reckon with 20 megapixels on the front.

Finally, in terms of autonomy, it has a battery with a capacity of 4500 mAh compatible with 120W hypercharging. 5 minutes restores 50% charge and 15 minutes restores 100%.

If you fell for a previous model or if you want an overpowered smartphone, it will cost you 579 euros. And this Corsair gaming headset on sale can connect to your smartphone.

