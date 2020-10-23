Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 wireless earbuds are half price, hurry up!

There are a number of AirPods wireless headphones out there, but finding these good ones isn’t easy! However, some brands like Xiaomi with its Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 are not in the game.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: comfortable and light

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 from Xiaomi are lightweight and comfortable wireless headphones. The latter actually weighs only 4.5 g! The case shows 50 g on the scale. You will forget about them very quickly. In addition, they are IPX4 certified, which means you can take them with you during your workout.

In terms of connectivity, pairing takes place via Bluetooth (5.0) and works just as well on smartphones and tablets with Android as it does on iPhone and iPad.

In terms of autonomy, continuous reading takes 4 hours on a single charge and up to 14 hours with the charging box.

Control is intuitive thanks to a touch system. You can therefore use your voice assistant without any problems, especially since it is equipped with 2 microphones.

The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 will be launched at a price of 99 euros and currently cost 42 euros with the promo code AFFAIRE30. And if you prefer wireless headphones, there is the Sennheiser HD 458BT.

3 good reasons to crack

50% reduction. Light and comfortable battery life

