Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds cost less than 20 euros

If you want wireless headphones like Apple’s AirPods, here is an alternative from Xiaomi. These are the Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2, and besides, they currently cost less than 20 euros Riss!

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2: a great alternative to AirPods

There are a variety of poor quality wireless headphones on the market that take the design of AirPods. We also have manufacturers like Xiaomi who offer nice alternatives like the Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2.

Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 are actually Redmi Airdots 2, it’s just another name for the international version. We therefore find the same specifications as to whether it is Bluetooth 5.0, such as the autonomy of 4 hours on a single charge (40 mAh) and 12 hours with the box (300 mAh).

Using these functions is very easy thanks to the controls and you can even activate your voice assistant by tapping twice.

In terms of price, we usually find the Chinese versions around 30 euros, but today it’s only 19 euros. Otherwise, we also have a good plan for a cheap smartphone from Realme.

3 good reasons to crack

Unbeatable price-performance ratio Quality headphones Good battery life

