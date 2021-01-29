Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G receives a great discount

If you’re switching your phone and prefer to opt for a 5G compatible model to take advantage of ultra-fast speeds, here is a good plan for the excellent Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite: 5G compatibility at a small price

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is a very good smartphone and has a 6.57-inch Super Amoled display with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. You therefore have a very nice diagonal to watch your videos, films and series, but also to play them back.

In the chassis we have an interesting technical sheet that surpasses that of the Redmi Note 9T and also offers 5G:

Processor: Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G Graphics chip: Adreno 620 RAM: 6 GB Storage: 128 GB

As we can see, it has a configuration similar to that of the Pixel 5 for a much cheaper price.

For the photo part it offers a beautiful quadruple sensor module and a 16-megapixel sensor at the front:

48 megapixels 8 megapixels, ultra wide angle 2 megapixels, macro 2 megapixels, depth

Finally, it has a 4160 mAh battery that is compatible with 20W fast charge.

It went from 399 euros to 299 euros, with a turnover of currently 269 euros, which corresponds to a reduction of the starting price by 130 euros. Even if it is from an operator, it is completely unlocked. Otherwise, we also have the connected speaker with its Google Nest Hub screen for a good price.

Why are you being tempted?

Low price for a 5G mobile phone Technical sheet corresponding to Pixel 5 Good workmanship

