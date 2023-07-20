Xi Welcomes Kissinger, Celebrating His Long Relationship With China
new video loaded: Xi Welcomes Kissinger, Celebrating His Lengthy Relationship With China
transcript
transcript
Xi Welcomes Kissinger, Celebrating His Lengthy Relationship With China
The Chinese language president and former Secretary of State Henry A. Kissinger met within the symbolic Villa No. 5, the place Mr. Kissinger first met with a Chinese language chief, Premier Zhou Enlai, 52 years in the past.
-
It’s a nice privilege to have the ability to go to China. The relations between our two nations could be central to the peace on the planet and to the progress of our societies.
Current episodes in Asia Pacific