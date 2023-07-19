Xi Rejects Pressure on China to Do More to Address Climate Change

Throughout his go to to China this week, John Kerry, President Biden’s local weather envoy, pressed the hope that the 2 powers may work collectively on the pressing drawback of worldwide warming regardless of their intensifying rivalry on different fronts.

However Chinese language officers made clear that whilst they have been prepared to restart long-stalled local weather talks with the USA, the 2 international locations’ tense total relationship may constrain cooperation. And China’s chief, Xi Jinping, asserted that his authorities would pursue its objectives to part out carbon dioxide air pollution at its personal tempo and in its personal manner.

Mr. Xi didn’t meet Mr. Kerry throughout the envoy’s four-day go to, however he reiterated China’s place in a speech to environmental officers in Beijing. China remained “unwaveringly” dedicated to reaching its peak in carbon emissions earlier than 2030 and turning into carbon impartial by 2060, he advised them this week, in keeping with the official Individuals’s Every day on Wednesday.

“However,” Mr. Xi added, “the pathway and means for reaching this aim, and the tempo and depth, must be and have to be decided by ourselves, and by no means underneath the sway of others.”