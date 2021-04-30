Xenotransplantation Market Robust CAGR +9% by 2028 with Terumo Medical Corporation, Novartis AG, Astellas Pharma Inc, Transonic, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Organ Recovery Systems, OrganOx Limited, TransMedics, Accord Healthcare, Pfizer

Xenotransplantation Market is projected at CAGR +9% by the time frame of 2021-28.

Xenotransplantation is any procedure that involves the transplantation, implantation or infusion into a human recipient of either (a) live cells, tissues, or organs from a nonhuman animal source, or (b) human body fluids, cells, tissues or organs that have had ex vivo contact with live nonhuman animal cells, tissues or others.

In the event that a person is very badly burned or injured and is lacking large areas of skin, xenografts are used to temporarily repair the affected areas. The most commonly used xenograft is the EZ Derm, which is an aldehyde cross-linked porcine dermis that aids in the recovery of partial-thickness skin loss.

Xenotransplantation could potentially provide an unlimited supply of cells, tissues, and organs for humans. Any disease that is treated by human-to-human transplantation could potentially be treated by xenotransplantation.

Market Report Segment:

By Type of Organ (Kidney, Heart)

By Products (Organ Preservation Solutions, Transplant Diagnostics, Tissue Products)

By End-Users (Hospitals, Transplant Centers, Other)

By Treatment (Analgesic, Immunosuppressant, Other)

