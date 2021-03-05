X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Overview Outlook – 2026 | Canon Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation

The X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The X-ray Machine Manufacturing market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, X-ray Machine Manufacturing market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the X-ray Machine Manufacturing market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the X-ray Machine Manufacturing industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The X-ray machine manufacturing market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market: Canon Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic Inc., Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens AG, and others.

Key Market Trends

Healthcare Sector to Witness a Significant Growth

– The healthcare industry is expected to witness growth in future, owing to the advancements in technology (x-ray detection has evolved to become more safe, effective, and easy to use). In the recent times, the world is moving toward automation. With the developments in Artificial Intelligence in the scenario, the future of x-ray machines is expected to be promising.

– Further, in the developing countries like India, increasing incomes, easier access to high-quality healthcare facilities, and greater awareness of personal health and hygiene are the factors supporting the growth of the healthcare industry.

Asia-Pacific to Execute the Fastest Growth Rate

– The Asia-Pacific x-ray machine market is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The presence of a large patient pool in the densely populated nations, such as India and China, is expected to act as the primary driver in the regional business’ growth.

– According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the hospital industry in India is forecasted to increase to INR 8.6 trillion (USD 132.84 billion) by FY 2022, from INR 4 trillion (USD 61.79 billion) in FY 2017, recording a CAGR of 16-17 %.

– It is also observed that the cost of surgery in India is about one-tenth of that in the United States or Western Europe. The country has also become one of the leading destinations for high-end diagnostic services. With huge capital investments for advanced diagnostic facilities, it is possible to cater to a greater proportion of the population.

Recent developments in the market are –

– March 2019 – Philips bought Carestream Health’s healthcare information systems. This Philips’ acquisition of Carestream Health’s HCIS business will provide the company more imaging technologies, while boosting its position in the health IT market.

– February 2019 – Philips launched Zenition mobile C-arm platform for enhanced operating room performance and workflow efficiency. Zenition mobile C-arms are easy to move between operating rooms, simple to position around the patient, and intuitive to operate. These arms are able to treat more patients at a lower cost, and can easily adapt to the needs of different types of surgeries and different operators.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

