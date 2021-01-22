X-Ray Devices And Equipment Market 2021 Covid-19 impact analysis of top companies- Siemens Healthcare, Carestream Health, Philips Healthcare

X-Ray Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020

The X-ray devices and equipment market consists of sales of X-ray devices and equipment and related services. X-ray systems are used for the diagnosis and imaging of patients suffering from various diseases. The key product types of X-ray systems include general radiography X-ray systems, fluoroscopy X-ray systems, mammography X-ray systems, interventional X-ray systems, and mobile c-arm X-ray systems.

The global X-ray devices and equipment market was valued at about $11.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $13.65 billion at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2022.

Siemens Healthcare, Carestream Health, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Medical and GE Healthcare.

Vogt Medical is introducing to the Ukrainian market together with its partner Roesys GmbH one of the most modern x-ray equipment available on the market. Real Made in Germany equipment, flexible in configuration, and absolute brilliant image quality thank to its unique image processing software! Special thanks to Dr. Jakob Falk and also Adam Lukaszewicz from Roesys Polska for participating in this milestone.

North America was the largest region in the X-ray systems devices and equipment market, followed by Asia Pacific.

The rising incidence of injuries occurring worldwide is driving the medical diagnostic X-ray systems, devices and equipment market. Increasing accidents, sports injuries, severe muscle damages, bone injuries and others are rising the market for diagnostic equipment, especially X-ray systems devices and equipment market. In 2017, about 2.8 million nonfatal injuries were recorded according to estimates from the Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses (SOII). With the increase in injuries and accidents across the globe, number of urgent care facilities offering services such as blood tests, stitching, and X-rays also increased. For instance, according to the Urgent Care Association, the total number of urgent care centers in the USA increased from 6,400 in 2014 to 8,744 in 2018.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

