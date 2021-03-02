X-Ray Detectors Market Reviews and Analysis 2021 Along With Study Reports 2026 | Varex Imaging Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Thales Group, Fujifilm Medical Systems

The X-Ray Detectors Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The X-Ray Detectors market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, X-Ray Detectors market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the X-Ray Detectors market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the X-Ray Detectors industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global X-Ray Detectors Market was valued at USD 3140 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 4536.9 million by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global X-Ray Detectors Market: Varex Imaging Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Thales Group, Fujifilm Medical Systems, Agfa Healthcare, Konica Minolta Inc., Canon Inc., Teledyne DALSA Inc., Analogic Corporation, Comet Holding AG, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Rayence Co. Ltd, and others.

Key Market Trends

Medical Applications of X-ray Detectors to Grow Significantly Over the Forecast Period

– The expansion of the medical imaging and diagnostics sector over the recent past has indicated well for the sales of medical X-ray detectors at a global level.

– The medical devices industry is witnessing a growth in the number of imaging and diagnostic tests performed every year owing to various factors such as increasing focus on radiological diagnostic tests, rising chronic disease burden, and introduction of efficient X-ray devices through consolidation and mergers in the medical devices market.

– According to the UN data of World Population Prospects, the number of people over 65 is steadily increasing. By 2050, the world’s population aged 60 years and older is predicted to reach 2 billion, of which 80% would live in low- and middle-income countries.

United States is Expected to Account for Major Market Share

– The rapid technological development in the medical field is now being merged with the technologies, such as advanced X-ray detectors. There is a strong focus on improving the health conditions of people, as well as tackling the adverse effects from the rising health diseases and infections. Therefore, there needs to be a constant diagnostic and monitoring service, which is driving the market in the United States.

– In the United States, Health and Human Services (HHS), which is governed by the cabinet-level department of the US federal government, is extremely liberal in funding and maintaining the technological research in medical sciences.

– The United States is witnessing an increase in the geriatric population and a surge in the incidence of chronic diseases, due to sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits. Moreover, rising medical infrastructure developments with an increase in medical facilities are expected to propel the demand for the medical X-ray detectors market in the United States.

Recent developments in the market are –

– January 2020 – Thales and NEHS Digital joined forces to speed up the hospital admission process in a crisis by using the new technology. The project leverages Thales expertise in radiology and AI and NEHS digital footprint in the French hospital system. The company may provide mobile X-ray equipment with AI to diagnose COVID-19.

– January 2020 – The company launched Aero DR NS flat panel detector. The product NS combined with the all-in-one solution ImagePilot console. This economically attractive detector is an excellent alternative for analog or CR users looking to speed up their diagnostics.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The X-Ray Detectors Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

