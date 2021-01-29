X-Files, Lost, How I met your mother, the list of the new series that will air from February

The Disney + platform today released the new catalog, which subscribers will be able to discover from the end of February (and which is quite extensive). We’ll let you read it one by one.

New Disney + Star content

Regarding the list of 231 films to be discovered on Star (the “Disney + Adult Content Section”) as of February 23rd, we invite you to read our previous article on the platform in case you have haven’t had time to look through classics like Titanic, but it also features popular productions like Kingsman and Aliens films. You can also discover horror films like The Hill Has Eyes and many more.

We also already know that the Big Sky, Helstrom, Love, Victor and Solar Opposites series for this area will be available for adults only on Disney +. In addition to the Star Catalog, there are other Disney + sections. The platform has just unveiled all of the series that will be available to subscribers from February 23rd. Here is the list!

The new series can be seen from February

First of all, and it comes as a surprise, Disney + will be offering the first seasons of several series that are currently being shot or created. Here are the names:

1) American Father (Seasons 1 through 9)

2) Black-ish (Seasons 1 to 5)

3) Grey’s Anatomy (Seasons 1-15)

4) The Griffins (Seasons 1 to 18)

However, this is far from all! Here is the full list of the new series, in alphabetical order, to be released on Disney + starting February 23rd (and which are really over):

1) 24 hours flat (seasons 1 to 9)

2) Alias ​​(seasons 1 to 6)

3) bones (seasons 1 to 12)

4) Brothers & Sisters (Seasons 1 to 5)

5) Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Seasons 1 through 7)

6) Burn Notice (Seasons 1 to 7)

7) Castle (seasons 1 to 8)

8) Code Black (Seasons 1 to 3)

9) Cougar Town (Seasons 1 to 6)

10) Desperate Housewives (Seasons 1 through 8)

11) Devious Maids (Seasons 1 through 4)

12) Feud (Season 1)

13) Glee (Seasons 1 to 5)

14) How I Met Your Mom (Seasons 1 through 9)

15) Lie to Me (Seasons 1-3)

16) Lost (Seasons 1 to 6)

17) March (Seasons 1 and 2)

18) Modern Family (Seasons 1 to 8)

19) New Girl (Seasons 1 through 7)

20) Prison Break (Seasons 1 to 5)

21) Revenge (Seasons 1-4)

22) Scandal (Seasons 1 to 7)

23) Scream Queens (Seasons 1 and 2)

24) Sleepy Hollow (Seasons 1-4)

25) Sons of Anarchy (Seasons 1 through 7)

26) peels (seasons 1 to 9)

27) Terra Nova (Season 1)

28) The Strain (Seasons 1 to 4)

29) Ugly Betty (all seasons 1-4)

30) X-Files (Seasons 1 to 9)

In order to be able to access all these new series and the STAR catalog, the subscription increases to 8.99 euros / month.