X-Band Radar Market Report 2020, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

The global X-band radar market to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2020-2025, reaching a value of US$ 6.2 Billion by 2025, As per the latest report by IMARC Group.

Initially used for ship traffic control and navigation purposes, X-band radar is nowadays utilized in large research vessels and various offshore installations. This can be accredited to their short wavelength, which allows higher resolution imaging for target identification and discrimination. They are also used in maritime navigation for military and civil applications, such as air traffic control, weather monitoring, naval vessel traffic control, defense tracking and vehicle speed detection for law enforcement. Moreover, X-band radars are considered ideal for studying cloud development as they can detect light precipitation, owing to which their demand is escalating across the globe.

Global X-Band Radar Market Trends:

The market is currently experiencing steady growth on account of the rising need for advanced security and surveillance systems around the world. Consequently, governments of numerous countries are investing in these systems to safeguard citizens from both internal and external threats, which in turn is strengthening the X-band radar market growth. Apart from this, the increasing application of X-band radar in aviation safety represents another growth-inducing factor as it helps in improving the overall safety of air transport. Furthermore, investments are being made for developing innovative weather detection radars worldwide. For instance, Vaisala Oyj, Finland-based weather, environment and industrial measurement firm, recently introduced an advanced X-band weather radar. It assists in providing hydro-electric power plants with accurate precipitation measurement and improved data for flood warnings. Owing to these factors, the market value is projected to reach US$ 6.30 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type:

Non-Portable

Portable

Based on the type, the market has been bifurcated into non-portable and portable segments.

Market Breakup by Array:

Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA)

Passive Electronically Scanned Array (PESA)

On the basis of the array, the market has been divided into active electronically scanned array (AESA) and passive electronically scanned array (PESA).

Market Breakup by System Component:

Communications System

Command and Control system

The market has been analyzed on the basis of the system component into communications, and command and control systems.

Market Breakup by Application:

Defense

Government

Commercial

Based on the application, the market has been segregated into the defense, government and commercial segments.

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Japan Radio Co., Ltd., Raytheon Company, Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Terma A/S, Saab AB, HENSOLDT UK, Israel Aerospace Industries, Selex ES and Reutech Radar (Pty) Ltd.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.