Wrapping Paper Market 2018 – 2028: Industry Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, and Trend & Forecasts

Global Wrapping Paper Market – Overview

Wrapping papers are mainly decorative or kraft papers which are used for gift wrapping of several end use applications. In recent few years there have been an increase in the usage of packaging for increasing the aesthetic look and appeal. The need for environmental and eco – friendly packaging material for several end use applications have given scope for wrapping paper market. Coupled with mounting concerns regarding the usage and of plastic products for packaging are some of the crucial factors boosting the wrapping paper materials in developing regions across the globe. The wrapping paper market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Major Key Players of the Wrapping Paper Market are:

Paper Company, Oji Paper Co., Ltd., Nippon Paper Group, Inc., Rengo Co., Ltd., Mondi Group Plc., SCA Packaging Ltd., Japan Pulp & Paper Co Ltd, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., Stora Enso Oyj, DS Smith Plc, Gascogne SA, Sequana SA, Boxes Prestige Ltd., Deufol AG, Sonoco Products Company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation, WestRock Company, Griff Paper and Film Co., etc.

Global Wrapping Paper Market – Dynamics

The changing lifestyle and increase in per capita income of several end users in developing countries across the globe are creating growth opportunities for wrapping paper market. Furthermore, large e – commerce companies such as amazon, flipkart, snapdeal, alibaba, etc. are playing vital role for fueling the demand for wrapping paper market. In addition, manufacturers of wrapping paper are directing the business segments towards retail promotion objectives. Wrapping paper with high – quality printing and design, helps in providing effective advertising promotion of consumer goods. The increase need for eco – friendly and sustainable packaging have significantly increase the need for wrapping papers and is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Global Wrapping Paper Market – Segmentation

The global wrapping paper market can be segmented by material type, packaging type, printing technology and by end use applications. Pricing has being done based on material type segment in US$ million and the volume is considered in tonnes.

On the basis of material type, the global wrapping paper market is segmented into –

Unbleached wrapping paper

Bleached wrapping paper

Recycled wrapping paper

Kraft wrapping paper

On the basis of packaging type, the global wrapping paper market is segmented into –

Primary packaging

Secondary packaging

Tertiary packaging

On the basis of printing technology, the global wrapping paper market is segmented into –

Digital printing

Roto – gravure printing

Flexographic printing

Lithographic printing

On the basis of end use application, the global wrapping paper market is segmented into

Food & beverages

Personal care & cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Food service

Industrial wrapping paper

Others

Wrapping paper are mainly used for gift wrapping of several different applications such as food, beverages, personal care & cosmetics, etc. which are being mostly preferred by consumers.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Wrapping Paper consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Wrapping Paper market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Wrapping Paper manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Wrapping Paper with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Wrapping Paper industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

