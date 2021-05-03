Wound Closure Devices Pipeline Insight to See Strong Expansion Through 2027 Covid-19 Analysis

Wound Closure Devices Pipeline Insight Market Report defines the business objective to help business owners to avoid contradictory expectations. It provides you customer data along with their demands hence you can accordingly plan for the launching of the product in the market. It presents all the data about whole market scenario. With the help of prominent data provided in the Wound Closure Devices Pipeline Insight Market Report, organizations come to know about customers completely and can achieve their goal of selling products in huge quantity and getting huge profits too. Clearly setting the business goal at the beginning will surely help to avoid getting difficulties and set the business easily.

Request sample copy of this report at

https://www.researchforetell.com/reports/64387/wound-closure-devices-pipeline-insight-and-competitive-landscape-2021/request

DelveInsight s, Wound Closure Devices Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape, 2021, report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline devices in Wound Closure Devices pipeline landscape. Due to the incidence of chronic wounds, rising cases of injuries, and the increasing number of surgeries, the market for wound closure devices is increasing. Over the projected timeframe, an elevated prevalence of chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers is predicted to stimulate the market for wound closure products. Hence, the market is expected to grow in the coming years. The industries invest in R&D to upgrade existing products and create new ones to satisfy the rising demand for specialized equipment, which is the major reason for an extensive pipeline in this segment. This report provides a detailed study of the emerging Wound Closure Devices, along with competitive landscape to help better understand the emerging devices scenario.

Place direct purchase order at

https://www.researchforetell.com/report/purchase/64387

Geography Covered

Global coverage

Wound Closure Devices: Overview

Wound Closure Devices: Understanding

Since the earliest growth of suturing products, wound closing methods have developed to provide tools that include plastic sutures, absorbable, staples, tapes, and adhesive compounds. Superior cosmetic effects have been obtained by the engineering of synthetic material sutures along with the standardization of conventional materials such as catgut and silk. Similarly, the armamentarium of wound closing procedures has complemented the development of topical skin adhesives (monomer 2-octyl cyanoacrylate), surgical staples, and tapes to replace sutures. Both traumatic and surgically caused, aesthetic closing of a wound is dependent on understanding of healing processes and skin anatomy, as well as an awareness of the suture material and the procedure of closing. Optimal healing is ensured by using the correct fabrics. Wound closure techniques have evolved significantly and now range from simple sutures to adhesive compounds.

Clinical Significance of Wound Closure Devices

There are four distinct stages of wound healing which are (1) hemostasis, (2) inflammatory phase, (3) proliferative (“rebuilding”) phase, and (4) maturation phase. Regardless of the method used, the wound will heal by going through the above mentioned four phases. The primary curing purpose is where sutures or staples pull the wound edges keeps them together. Healing begins with the wound epithelization and connective tissue deposition. This permits lower rates of infection. As there is no epidermal membrane, healing by secondary purpose puts the patient at risk for further infections. The third is tertiary intention healing, also known as primary delayed closing, which involves delayed closing of a wound after a period of time, depending in various situations where the wound has been left open. These wounds are grossly infected but have no substantial loss of tissue, which may theoretically be closed after careful exploration, drainage, debriding, which observation of the wound for 3 to 7 days prior to surgical closure or grafting of the skin.

Today there are natural, synthetic, absorbable, non-absorbable, multifilament, and monofilament sutures available. Synthetic sutures are preferred around the face as they cause a limited reaction, and inflammation is minimized. Absorbable sutures are used in cases where substantial support is not required and the wound heals faster, and internal layers are often used. If one needs continuous mechanical support, non-absorbable sutures are used. Monofilaments are less vulnerable to infection, but surgical tools may traumatize them. Infections may be sustained by multifilaments, but they are susceptible to tangles.

Three main concepts, including proper distribution of stress to the deeper layers, atraumatic tissue handling, and eversion of wound margins, should be integrated into the proper suture technique.

Wound Closure Devices: Devices Competitive Assessment

This segment of the report encloses its detailed analysis of various pipeline devices which include product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities including pipeline territories, regulatory paths and estimated approval dates and the latest news and press releases. The report also provides list of major players involved in the pipeline product development.

Product Type

Wound Closure Devices can divided based on Types of Wound Acute Wound and Chronic Wound – both are covered in this report.

Device Types

Wound Closure Devices can be divided based on Device Types Adhesives: Fibrin Tissue Adhesives, Cyanoacrylates; Staples; Sutures: Absorbable, Non- Absorbable, Braided, Monofilament; Mechanical Devices.

By Application

Wound Closure Devices can be divided based on their Applications like Burns, Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, Traumatic Lacerations & Radionecrosis.

Major Players in Wound Closure Devices

There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the products for Wound Closure Devices.

LiquiBand FIX8: Advanced Medical Solutions Ltd.

The innovative LiquiBand Fix8 is a safe and effective device that secures implantable mesh to underlying tissues for laparoscopic hernia repair. LiquiBand Fix8 is easy to use and allows precise and controlled application of the fast-setting internal use adhesive. The cyanoacrylate adhesive anchors provide non traumatic fixation of the hernia mesh, avoiding the need for the metal or synthetic tackers used in traditional hernia repair procedures. The risk of common post-operative complications caused by standard tackers is greatly reduced, and a higher level of patient comfort is reported. The first release of LiquiBand FIX8 is estimated in 2021 at the earliest.

Transcu O2: Electrochemical Oxygen Concepts, Inc.

The device is in pipeline for proof of concept efficacy of Continuous Diffusion of Oxygen (CDO) adjunct therapy for decreasing healing time and reducing tissue necrosis post breast reconstruction. The investigator will assess the benefit of this novel adjunct therapy on successful closure, tissue oxygenation, scar appearance, and patients centered outcomes including perception of benefit, pain, sleep quality, and quality of life. The estimated Study Completion Date is November, 2021.

Further product details are provided in the report ..

Wound Closure Devices Competitive Benchmarking

This segment of the reports provides analysis of the pipeline report to give a clear understanding of the comparative analysis.

The analysis is based on

Brand Positioning of Leading companies

Application

Industry Collaborations

Wound Closure Devices: Commercialization Activity

This segment of the report provides a detailed list of any commercial activity in the field of Wound Closure Devices ranging from collaboration, mergers and acquisition, recent breakthrough among others.

Development Activities

In February 2019, Teleflex Incorporated obtained FDA approval for wound closure devices, which will improve their wound healing capabilities. The system is designed for the closure of wide bore femoral arterial access sites. As this system enables fast and effective wound closure, this approval will assist the company in growing the customer acquisition rate.

In June 2021, Smith and Nephew, announced the publication of a health economic report in Wound Treatment and Prevention, which reports that the use of the PICO Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Device (sNPWT), is projected to be highly cost-effective compared to conventional NPWT (tNPWT) and can therefore provide opportunities to minimize the economic burden of venous leg ulcers (VLUs) and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs).

Further commercial activities are provided in the report ..

Wound Closure Devices: Reimbursement

Europe

The majority of medicinal products in Belgium are reimbursed by the statutory health insurance funds. The level of reimbursement depends on the reimbursement classification of the medicinal product. Patients are often required to contribute to the cost of the medicinal products. The amount of the patients’ co-payment is, however, limited by the law. The Belgian healthcare system combines a statutory healthcare insurance and optional additional healthcare insurance:

Compulsory health insurance is organized through private, non-profit-making national associations of health insurance and a public national association of healthcare insurance funds.

The role of the healthcare insurance funds is to reimburse treatment received by the patients.

Further information is provided in the report ..

Report Highlights

Extensive coverage of the Wound Closure Devices under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Wound Closure Devices and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

The report consists of in depth analysis of pipeline products based on various parameters

Wound Closure Devices: Report Insights

Wound Closure Devices- Pipeline Analysis

Wound Closure Devices- Unmet Need

Wound Closure Devices- Market Dynamics

Wound Closure Devices- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Wound Closure Devices- Analyst Views

Key Questions

What are significant companies in this segment, their information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

How to identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

What are important and diverse types of Wound Closure Devices under development

What are market-entry and market expansion strategies in Wound Closure Devices

What are some of the mergers and acquisitions and to identify major players with the most promising pipeline

What is in-depth analysis of the product s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Players

Medtronic

Abbott

Ethicon US LLC.

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

Radcliffe Cardiology

Braun Melsungen AG

BSN medical

Smith & Nephew

Baxter

KCI Licensing Inc.

3M

Teleflex Incorporated

ConvaTec Group PLC

Coloplast, TISSIUM

Arthrex Inc.

DACH Medical Group

IVT Medical Ltd.

Dolphin Sutures

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Welfare Medical Ltd.

Riverpoint Medical

CryoLife Inc.

Derma Sciences

Kinetic Concepts

Inquire for a discount at

https://www.researchforetell.com/reports/64387/wound-closure-devices-pipeline-insight-and-competitive-landscape-2021/discount

Key Features of the Report:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2026)

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market.

Complete report is available at

https://www.researchforetell.com/reports/64387/wound-closure-devices-pipeline-insight-and-competitive-landscape-2021

About Us

Research Foretell is an information service company that provides market research, custom, and consulting services. Decision-making is complicated and we help you to solve your biggest puzzle, by identifying, analyzing, and monitoring the recent developing technologies and markets. Research Foretell is always forefront on classifying new opportunity in the market; with us you always have the first mover advantage.

Contact Us:

Robert Claussen (Head of Sales)

Phone: +91-81499-24059

Email: sales@researchforetell.com